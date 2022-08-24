ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Salle Continues Road Stretch at Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The La Salle field hockey team continues its five-game road stretch with its second game up in the northeast this Sunday, August 28 when the Explorers go head-to-head with Merrimack at 12 p.m. The game will stream on NEC Front Row. SCOUTING THE EXPLORERS:. La...
La Salle Battles Weather Delay to Defeat Bryant in Season Opener

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The La Salle women's field hockey team got only 14 minutes of play under its belt before a weather delay paused the contest for nearly four hours. The Explorers battled through the long break and a field change to ultimately defeat the Bryant Bulldogs 4-1 in the season opener.
