Evaluating the time-varying risk of hypertension, cardiac events, and mortality following Kawasaki disease diagnosis

Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis
Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Almost half of cancer deaths globally are attributable to preventable risk factors, new study suggests
Globally, nearly half of deaths due to cancer can be attributable to preventable risk factors, including the three leading risks of: smoking, drinking too much alcohol or having a high body mass index, a new paper suggests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
2minutemedicine.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
tctmd.com
AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure
The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs linked with heart failure in patients with diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes who take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for short-term pain relief could have a 43% higher risk of developing heart failure than if they had not taken them, a study has found. The findings, from a Danish registry study, are due to be presented at the...
MedicalXpress
'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
KTVZ
Combination ‘polypill’ lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events, study finds
Older heart disease patients who took a combination “polypill” made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events, according to a new study published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Comments / 0