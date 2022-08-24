Read full article on original website
WJCL
Georgia Department of Education reports school fights were up in 2021-2022 school year
Ga. — A Metro-Atlanta school district is seeing an increase in student fights just weeks into the new year. Clayton County School System Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley told parents fights are up over the last four weeks of schools. This goes along with data from the Georgia...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
Former Georgia First Lady, Sandra Deal will be laid to rest today
Mrs. Deal passed away after a four year battle with breast cancer. Services are being held at 2 p.m. at Lanier Tech in in Gainesville. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. She was 80. Gov. Brian...
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
Red and Black
Mask mandate reinstated in Athens-Clarke County
Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according...
Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour. The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.
wuga.org
COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District
Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district’s staff and student body, with 1% of...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
CBS 46
Students pepper-sprayed by SROs after a fight ‘intensified’ at Cedar Grove High
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several students were pepper sprayed by SROs (School Resource Officers) at Cedar Grove High School to regain control after an argument escalated to an “intensified” altercation, according to a DeKalb County School District official. The DeKalb County School District official confirmed to CBS46...
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
Gwinnett first metro county to secure Lake Lanier water rights
GWINNETT COUNTY- Gwinnett is the first metro county to secure a formal agreement for water rights from Lake Lanier. Gwinnett County has used Lake Lanier as a water source sine the 1970s, yet any agreements with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that controls the lake have been informal. Acting...
HOA safety concerns arise after deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — People in Midtown are asking serious questions about safety in homeowners associations after a deadly shooting this week. Two people were killed and one person is still fighting for his life after a HOA dispute at a popular Midtown condo. George Nowack's law firm was representing the...
Family of Rayshard Brooks pursues civil case against officers; Atlanta mayor reacts
Attorneys for Rayshard Brooks’ family held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce they will pursue a civil case against the officers involved in the Atlanta man’s 2020 death. Brooks was killed June 12, 2020, after police confronted him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, resulting in him grabbing an officer’s stun gun and attempting to run away.
Georgia man arrested, charged with brother’s murder after human remains found, police say
Dahlonega, Ga. — A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year,...
eastcobbnews.com
Mountain View Regional Library to offer passport services
The Cobb County Public Library System announced this week that starting Sept. 6, citizens can obtain passports at two of its branches. They include the Mountain View Regional Library (3320 Sandy Plains Road) in East Cobb and the West Cobb Regional Library (1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw). They have been...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
thesoutherneronline.com
Shooting threat empties school
Students received an anonymous message Wednesday night detailing intentions to “shoot up” Midtown, forcing many to stay home over safety concerns. The threat is a replication of a message that has been targeted at students at schools across the nation. Authorities are still investigating the threat. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Father of Atlanta woman who died by suicide encourages everyone to ‘help at least one person’
ATLANTA — The father of an Atlanta woman who died by suicide posted an emotional note on social media encouraging people to take it seriously when someone reaches out for help. Savannah Sheats, 26, was found dead on Aug. 18 two days after family members reported that she had...
