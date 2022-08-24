ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Red and Black

Mask mandate reinstated in Athens-Clarke County

Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District

Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district’s staff and student body, with 1% of...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

HOA safety concerns arise after deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — People in Midtown are asking serious questions about safety in homeowners associations after a deadly shooting this week. Two people were killed and one person is still fighting for his life after a HOA dispute at a popular Midtown condo. George Nowack's law firm was representing the...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Family of Rayshard Brooks pursues civil case against officers; Atlanta mayor reacts

Attorneys for Rayshard Brooks’ family held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce they will pursue a civil case against the officers involved in the Atlanta man’s 2020 death. Brooks was killed June 12, 2020, after police confronted him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, resulting in him grabbing an officer’s stun gun and attempting to run away.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Mountain View Regional Library to offer passport services

The Cobb County Public Library System announced this week that starting Sept. 6, citizens can obtain passports at two of its branches. They include the Mountain View Regional Library (3320 Sandy Plains Road) in East Cobb and the West Cobb Regional Library (1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw). They have been...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thesoutherneronline.com

Shooting threat empties school

Students received an anonymous message Wednesday night detailing intentions to “shoot up” Midtown, forcing many to stay home over safety concerns. The threat is a replication of a message that has been targeted at students at schools across the nation. Authorities are still investigating the threat. According to...
ATLANTA, GA

