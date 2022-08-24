Read full article on original website
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC12
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Residents seek help with ‘dangerous’ accident-prone street on Richmond’s northside
Residents on 4th Avenue in Richmond's East End are reaching out to city leaders for help after a number of crashes caused concerns about traffic safety.
Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
Richmond Sheriff’s Office hosting community food distribution and COVID vaccination events
The Richmond Sheriff's Office will be hosting two food distribution and COVID vaccination events in the coming months.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
Locals will soon be able to hop on and ride the bus down Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield and Richmond folks will soon be able to hop on the bus down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield as part of a new pilot project.
Henrico man gets benefits from VEC year-plus after they were cut off
"I'm on the doctor's orders not to work,” Kim Davis said. “And I have a leave of absence and I have a return-to-work date. So I'm not searching for a job."
cbs19news
Virginia State Police asking the public for assistance finding missing Orange County elderly male
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Virginia State Police is asking the public for assistance in looking for an elderly Orange County male. Orange County police are looking for Kobus Forie, a 71-year-old white male. He is 6'1 and weighs 200 LBS. He has blue eyes and is bald. He...
Neighbor miffed over new bike lane: 'I can’t believe it’s this wide'
Neighbors in the Smoketree Drive area in Chesterfield have questions following a new bike lane that was recently installed that they believe is extra wide.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
styleweekly.com
A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)
A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
NBC12
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
Richmond Fire announces updated hiring process, increased salary for recruits
The Richmond Fire Department has announced a new process of hiring firefighters along with a bump in salary for new recruits.
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
