The Lake Geneva region is known for picturesque countryside drives to lakeside towns, charming historic shopping areas, and escaping the hustle and bustle of city life. Lake Geneva is also the place to connect with nature. What better way to do so than to take an excursion to our local orchards and farms?! And what better time to visit than right now?! Pick your own apples, shop farm fresh produce, try homemade baked goods, jams, and honey. Enjoy a glass of wine from our farm-style wineries. Let the kids explore nature in rural play spaces, mazes, and trails. Take in the fresh air and big skies while you experience what living in the countryside is like!

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO