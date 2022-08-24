Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today’s events for Saturday, Aug. 27 | Local News
It’s Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
visitlakegeneva.com
Visit Lake Geneva for the Countryside!
The Lake Geneva region is known for picturesque countryside drives to lakeside towns, charming historic shopping areas, and escaping the hustle and bustle of city life. Lake Geneva is also the place to connect with nature. What better way to do so than to take an excursion to our local orchards and farms?! And what better time to visit than right now?! Pick your own apples, shop farm fresh produce, try homemade baked goods, jams, and honey. Enjoy a glass of wine from our farm-style wineries. Let the kids explore nature in rural play spaces, mazes, and trails. Take in the fresh air and big skies while you experience what living in the countryside is like!
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
WISN
Inventory surplus stores lure bargain hunters
GREENDALE, Wis. — The lure of a good deal sent shoppers pouring into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale Thursday. They were cashing in on a new trend in retail. Some local businesses are buying surplus inventory from major retailers, such as Target and Walmart and reselling it to consumers at deep discounts.
thecountyline.net
Carolyn (Carol) Donna Birkholz
Carolyn (Carol) Donna Birkholz passed away in the loving care of her daughter’s arms on Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 74 at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, Wis. She was born Feb. 2, 1948, in Whitewater, Wis., to John and Barbara (Harvey) Colby. Carol lived in Whitewater with her two sisters and brother until 1960, when they moved to Janesville, Wis. Carol graduated from Janesville High School in 1966 and was a proud member of the JHS band, performing in front of the Unisphere at the New York World’s Fair in 1965. At 18, Carol lost her mom and helped her father raise her younger siblings.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
fortatkinsononline.com
Family-driven business Pete’s Tire opens in Fort
When Pete Brock sold his first tire back in 1975, little did he know the profession would run in the family. Forty-seven years later, Pete and his wife, Suzan, own Pete’s Tire Service in Whitewater, where son-in-law Brandon Pattermann oversees the service trucks. Their eldest daughter, Rebecca Krebs, and...
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.
Family of newborn saved by Children's Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital
It was a terrifying moment that Gino Fazzari and his wife never saw coming. In 2013, their daughter Vivianna who had just been born was rushed to Children's Hospital after she had trouble breathing.
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
seehafernews.com
On-Stage Protest Leads Marquette To Postpone 2022 Convocation Ceremony
The Black Student Council at Marquette University says it protested during the school’s convocation ceremony Thursday in response to the elimination of the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Marquette officials say the ceremony for the incoming freshman class will be rescheduled. The BSC says it is “absurd” that there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
