ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Today’s events for Saturday, Aug. 27 | Local News

It’s Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.
TWIN LAKES, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee

What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walworth County, WI
City
Walworth, WI
Walworth County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
veronapress.com

Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
VERONA, WI
visitlakegeneva.com

Visit Lake Geneva for the Countryside!

The Lake Geneva region is known for picturesque countryside drives to lakeside towns, charming historic shopping areas, and escaping the hustle and bustle of city life. Lake Geneva is also the place to connect with nature. What better way to do so than to take an excursion to our local orchards and farms?! And what better time to visit than right now?! Pick your own apples, shop farm fresh produce, try homemade baked goods, jams, and honey. Enjoy a glass of wine from our farm-style wineries. Let the kids explore nature in rural play spaces, mazes, and trails. Take in the fresh air and big skies while you experience what living in the countryside is like!
LAKE GENEVA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location

More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
CEDARBURG, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walworth County Fair#Venetian Fest Finale
WISN

Inventory surplus stores lure bargain hunters

GREENDALE, Wis. — The lure of a good deal sent shoppers pouring into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale Thursday. They were cashing in on a new trend in retail. Some local businesses are buying surplus inventory from major retailers, such as Target and Walmart and reselling it to consumers at deep discounts.
GREENDALE, WI
thecountyline.net

Carolyn (Carol) Donna Birkholz

Carolyn (Carol) Donna Birkholz passed away in the loving care of her daughter’s arms on Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 74 at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, Wis. She was born Feb. 2, 1948, in Whitewater, Wis., to John and Barbara (Harvey) Colby. Carol lived in Whitewater with her two sisters and brother until 1960, when they moved to Janesville, Wis. Carol graduated from Janesville High School in 1966 and was a proud member of the JHS band, performing in front of the Unisphere at the New York World’s Fair in 1965. At 18, Carol lost her mom and helped her father raise her younger siblings.
JANESVILLE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Family-driven business Pete’s Tire opens in Fort

When Pete Brock sold his first tire back in 1975, little did he know the profession would run in the family. Forty-seven years later, Pete and his wife, Suzan, own Pete’s Tire Service in Whitewater, where son-in-law Brandon Pattermann oversees the service trucks. Their eldest daughter, Rebecca Krebs, and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

On-Stage Protest Leads Marquette To Postpone 2022 Convocation Ceremony

The Black Student Council at Marquette University says it protested during the school’s convocation ceremony Thursday in response to the elimination of the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Marquette officials say the ceremony for the incoming freshman class will be rescheduled. The BSC says it is “absurd” that there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy