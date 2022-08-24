Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
macaronikid.com
Greater Danbury Irish Festival, New Milford Town Green, Sept 10-11
Don't miss the 2022 Greater Danbury Irish Festival at its new location this year -- the New Milford Town Green. The festival runs for two days: Saturday, September 10th from 12-10PM and Sunday, September 11th from 12-6PM, with plenty of activities to entertain the entire family. LIVE IRISH MUSIC AND...
macaronikid.com
Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield from September 16-18! The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you...
Comments / 0