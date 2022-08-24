There are many small, unappreciated spots of idyllic beauty in Saratoga Springs, such as this lovely park. Even during a busing summer afternoon, this park was a welcome break from the crowds visiting Saratoga Springs. We came to High Rock Park to find the mineral springs but were enchanted with the park’s beauty. This park is home to the original spring in Saratoga Springs, as well as a 9/11 monument made from the steel beams from the towers of the World Trade Center.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO