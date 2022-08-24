ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

High Rock Park – Saratoga Springs, NY

High Rock Park – Saratoga Springs, NY

There are many small, unappreciated spots of idyllic beauty in Saratoga Springs, such as this lovely park. Even during a busing summer afternoon, this park was a welcome break from the crowds visiting Saratoga Springs. We came to High Rock Park to find the mineral springs but were enchanted with the park’s beauty. This park is home to the original spring in Saratoga Springs, as well as a 9/11 monument made from the steel beams from the towers of the World Trade Center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Live 95.9

Pittsfield Hot Dog Ranch Owner’s Horse Wins Big In Saratoga, NY

Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state. Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was...
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WWLP 22News

August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
DEERFIELD, MA
WUPE

Live Music Tonight: As Summer Comes To A Wrap

It is a known fact that summer is just closing out like the speed of light. It feels like it all just started yesterday that we kicked of a 2022 season of Party In The Park. I ask myself the time, where has time gone?. First of all, I want...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Race Course’s Grandstand: Some History

The very distinguishable noble crown of racing’s dowager queen places one instantly at the Spa in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, and announces “Saratoga Springs.”. The summer resort, made popular by healing mineral waters that are part of indigenous history, saw thoroughbred horse racing introduced in 1863...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WSBS

It’s The Event That Berkshire Residents Rave About

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it's exciting to know that Motorama is officially making a return this weekend! Let's all admit, we missed seeing hundreds of classic cars, trucks, and even motorcycles scatter the city streets of North Adams. It all starts on Saturday with a concert...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Saratoga County animal shelter hosts clear the shelter

The Saratoga County animal shelter is hosting a clear the shelters event today from 10 until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the facility at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. It’s part of a national event we’ve been promoting here at news channel 13.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
franklincountynow.com

Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail

(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
103.9 The Breeze

New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region

Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
AMSTERDAM, NY
wamc.org

Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County

Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

