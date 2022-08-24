Christopher DiBenedetto, age 54 of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. Chris fought a brave battle against cancer. He was born on March 11, 1968, in Sacramento, CA to Ralph and Ramona (Cedusky) DiBenedetto, Chris moved with his parents, at a very young age, to many states, and Asia, and even visited Europe. Chris was a 1986 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High school. He worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits as a Key Account Manager for the Toledo area.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO