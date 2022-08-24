ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

New mural brings vintage images to downtown

A happy hour fundraiser for downtown Bowling Green’s newest mural will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St. The mural is being created by artists Gordon Ricketts and Carrie Day. It covers a wall in the alley between Juniper and Beckett’s with images from vintage photos of Bowling Green.
Trinity United Methodist Church is historic building of month in BG

The church known for its distinctive dome will be Bowling Green’s Historic Building of the Month for September. Trinity United Methodist Church, at the corner of East Court Street and North Summit Street, is being highlighted by the Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission. Rose Drain, a member of the...
Help sought keeping kids fed and focused as school starts

With the start of the school year comes the renewed need to keep kids nourished, stocked with supplies, clothed and clean. At last week’s school board meeting, Bowling Green Board of Education member Ginny Stewart thanked the community for its continued generosity to meet students’ basic needs. She reported on the items that administrators at each school building listed as most needed by students.
BG Police investigate theft of four catalytic converters

Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports of four catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles sometime Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The catalytic converters were cut off from one vehicle in the 600 block of Sixth Street, one in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue, and two in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
Christopher DiBenedetto

Christopher DiBenedetto, age 54 of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. Chris fought a brave battle against cancer. He was born on March 11, 1968, in Sacramento, CA to Ralph and Ramona (Cedusky) DiBenedetto, Chris moved with his parents, at a very young age, to many states, and Asia, and even visited Europe. Chris was a 1986 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High school. He worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits as a Key Account Manager for the Toledo area.
