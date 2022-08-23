ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville man, four others charged after investigation

A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after an investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. Four other people also face charges. The Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling methamphetamine in HernandoCounty. An investigation...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra. Deputies found one person dead at the home.
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Floral City, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children

A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
OXFORD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search

A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ocala-news.com

Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail

Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kissimmee man faces drug charges after high-speed chase

A Kissimmee man faces drug charges in Citrus County after a high-speed chase with sheriff’s deputies who flattened his car tires to force a stop. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies in separate vehicles were driving west on State Road 44 near south Arlene Avenue. One of the deputies saw that the license plate on a white Toyota passenger car belonged instead to a beige Honda.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot dead in the middle of the road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers are investigating after finding a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of a road early Saturday morning. The 45-year-old black man was found near the 1800 block of NW 21st Court by Ocala police officers responding to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. According to Ocala Police Department, he was dead when officers arrived and located him.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day

In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
OCALA, FL
995qyk.com

See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail

See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail. It is a federal offense, ya know? Some kids in my neighborhood found that out the hard year last year too. Stealing mail and even destroying mail boxes can land you in the pokey quick. This 20 year old Brooksville mail contract carrier named Aleia got popped by federal agents.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight

A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy