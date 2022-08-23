Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville man, four others charged after investigation
A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after an investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. Four other people also face charges. The Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling methamphetamine in HernandoCounty. An investigation...
WCJB
MCSO investigates homicide in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra. Deputies found one person dead at the home.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
alachuachronicle.com
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
Florida Sheriff Tells Drug Dealers “Get Out Of Citrus County”
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 North Charles Terrace in Hernando, FL. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children
A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search
A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
ocala-news.com
Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail
Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kissimmee man faces drug charges after high-speed chase
A Kissimmee man faces drug charges in Citrus County after a high-speed chase with sheriff’s deputies who flattened his car tires to force a stop. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies in separate vehicles were driving west on State Road 44 near south Arlene Avenue. One of the deputies saw that the license plate on a white Toyota passenger car belonged instead to a beige Honda.
WESH
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
995qyk.com
See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail
See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail. It is a federal offense, ya know? Some kids in my neighborhood found that out the hard year last year too. Stealing mail and even destroying mail boxes can land you in the pokey quick. This 20 year old Brooksville mail contract carrier named Aleia got popped by federal agents.
leesburg-news.com
Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight
A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
