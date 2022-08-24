Matt Araiza and 2 San Diego State football players have been named in a lawsuit alleging that they participated in a gang rape of a 17 year old girl last year at Halloween party. She says he gave her a drink with drugs in it and then him and the other two raped her while she was unconscious. Araiza’s attorney says that he did have sex with the girl but that it was consensual and her allegations of force and being unconscious at the party are untrue. The lawsuit comes days after the Bills cleared the way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by releasing returning veteran Matt Haack. Buffalo drafted Araiza in the sixth round because of his booming left leg. Haack has signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Buffalo Bills issued a statement: “We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO