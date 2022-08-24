Read full article on original website
Weekend News Brief
One of the 2 men accused of stabbing 2 other men to death in a trailer on a farm on Rt 98 near Alexander has pleaded not guilty. 23 year old Prince Wilson of Albion is facing a five-count indictment with murder in the 1st degree, 2 counts of murder in the second degree, arson, and petit larceny. Wilson had argued with his public defender and asked the judge to reassign him during Friday’s arraignment. Wilson remains in jail with bail set at $300,000. He originally was remanded to jail without bail by a local court when first arrested. Wilson is to return at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 in Genesee County Court for oral arguments.
Morning News Brief
Matt Araiza and 2 San Diego State football players have been named in a lawsuit alleging that they participated in a gang rape of a 17 year old girl last year at Halloween party. She says he gave her a drink with drugs in it and then him and the other two raped her while she was unconscious. Araiza’s attorney says that he did have sex with the girl but that it was consensual and her allegations of force and being unconscious at the party are untrue. The lawsuit comes days after the Bills cleared the way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by releasing returning veteran Matt Haack. Buffalo drafted Araiza in the sixth round because of his booming left leg. Haack has signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Buffalo Bills issued a statement: “We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”
