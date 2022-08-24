Alabama A&M Announces Dr. Paul A. Bryant as Fourth Director of Athletics in Program’s 24-Year Division I History

Read full article on original website
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Grissom standout RJ Johnson commits to Alabama men’s basketball
One Grissom basketball star announced his commitment to do just that, playing college hoops just a few hours away.
saturdaydownsouth.com
RJ Johnson, 2023 guard, announces SEC commitment
RJ Johnson, a 6-foot-2, guard from Grissom High School in Huntsville, Alabama will be staying in the Yellowhammer State. The three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Johnson is rated as the top basketball prospect in the state and ranked 149th in the class of 2023. He...
Decatur snaps 7-game losing streak against rival Austin with 28-14 win
Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman threw three touchdown passes to lead the Red Raiders to a 28-14 win over cross-town rival Austin. The win snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Black Bears in the River City Rivalry and was career No. 180 for Jere Adcock. Decatur led 13-0 at halftime...
themadisonrecord.com
James Clemens Band to march 197 strong this season
MADISON – With the arrival of fall, a new school year starts, and a new season for marching band opens with performances during halftime at football games, along with a separate, different show for competitions. At James Clemens High School, Director of Bands Keith Anderson and Assistant Band Director...
WAFF
Tanner High School earns STEM certification
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and staff members at one North Alabama school are celebrating a milestone achievement. Tanner High School has become the first STEM-certified school in Limestone County!. “We want to equipt kids with the very best that we can so that when they are ready to...
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
WAAY-TV
SNEAK PEEK: The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Sept. 2 is:
The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Sept. 2 is:. Watch WAAY 31 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a preview of the game, and don’t miss Big Game Friday Night to see which team takes home the win!. Big Game Friday Night kicks...
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’
A real estate developer in Huntsville, AL has proposed an exciting idea: erect a 22-story building that connects to the future suspension cable bridge, unofficially known as 'skybridge'.
Already thinking about what to do when the children are out of school for fall break? Here are some options in Huntsville
It's the age-old question: What to do with the children when they're home for fall break?
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
READ: Madison City Schools Strategic Plan approved
Madison City Schools is planning for the future after the Board of Education approved the district's five-year strategic plan Thursday night.
Alabama officials react to Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness
Officials across the state of Alabama are reacting to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans.
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
WAAY-TV
Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville
A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
WAAY-TV
Oakwood University president reacts to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The financial burden of student loans is a heavy weight to carry. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forgave $10,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers and $20,000 for students who went to school on Pell grants. Those promises apply to those who make less than $125,000 per year. For...
Two Huntsville races headed to runoff elections
It appears that two municipal races in the City of Huntsville will head to a runoff election.
Papa Dubi’s Restaurant hosts End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil
Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.
Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
