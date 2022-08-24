ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

‘The light in a room’: Loved ones devastated by killing of Birmingham husband, father in vacant house

By Bouldin
speakinoutweeklynews.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Fairfield, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Shooting in west Birmingham leaves 1 man dead, 4 others injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Birmingham late Thursday night. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police responded to Finley Avenue and 8th Street West shortly at about 11:20 p.m. after an officer reported hearing shots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered five men had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Coroner's office needs help locating the family of Robert Hodge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The family has been notified. The Jefferson County coroner needs the public's help locating the family of Robert Hodge, 48, of Birmingham. According to the police report, Hodge was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of his 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CBS 42

Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Christian Church#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Golds
AL.com

Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder

Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital. King […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing 13-year-old last seen Monday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Rosalena Gutierrez, 13 was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. If you know of her whereabouts, contact Detective DeVine at 256-549-4653. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christianity
Bham Now

If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one

It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy