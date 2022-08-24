‘The light in a room’: Loved ones devastated by killing of Birmingham husband, father in vacant house

Read full article on original website
Thomas Neighborhood President’s home hit by gunfire, the second time in a month
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The corner of 4th St. West and Florida Avenue in Birmingham’s Thomas Neighborhood looks like it was caught in a crossfire. Windshields shot out of two vehicles, bullet holes in the sides of houses, and shattered glass in the back of vehicles. It’s what Alonzo Darrow has witnessed on two occasions this […]
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
25-year-old shot, critically injured while in vehicle on Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard
A male was critically injured in a Tuscaloosa shooting on Saturday evening. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Tuscaloosa police received 911 calls reporting someone was firing shots into a vehicle. A victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center shortly after. Tuscaloosa Violent...
Shooting in west Birmingham leaves 1 man dead, 4 others injured
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Birmingham late Thursday night. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police responded to Finley Avenue and 8th Street West shortly at about 11:20 p.m. after an officer reported hearing shots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered five men had been shot.
Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
Coroner's office needs help locating the family of Robert Hodge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The family has been notified. The Jefferson County coroner needs the public's help locating the family of Robert Hodge, 48, of Birmingham. According to the police report, Hodge was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of his 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
From SRO to sergeant, Birmingham officer known for inspiring students is promoted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday where Richard Mason, a former school resource officer who inspired multiple students to join the police force, was promoted to sergeant. Watch the story in the video above. Mason spent years in various Birmingham schools as an...
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of […]
Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder
Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
Bodies found in lot by Birmingham city workers identified
Authorities are working to determine the causes of death of two people who were found dead in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital. King […]
Search underway for missing 13-year-old last seen Monday
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Rosalena Gutierrez, 13 was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. If you know of her whereabouts, contact Detective DeVine at 256-549-4653. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
Critical missing person alert issued for woman last seen in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a critical missing person. Gina Lynn Folse, 61, may have last been in the area of 1300 3rd Avenue North in downtown Birmingham on Saturday. She is 4’10” and weighs 110 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing […]
Missing teen last seen in Childersburg, current whereabouts unknown
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A local teen hasn’t been seen since mid-July, and authorities need your help in tracking her down. Alexis Camille Wood was last seen on July 17 at the Childersburg Mapco gas station. The 18-year old also goes by the names Lexi or Lex. She is...
