Vincent, AL

wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Vincent, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Cleveland, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
msn.com

3 women suing Talladega College, alleging workplace mistreatment

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three women are suing a local college saying they were sexually harassed and mistreated while working there. They also claim they’re owed thousands of dollars in unpaid overtime. The employees filed the federal lawsuit on Thursday and are represented by Artur Davis (HKM Employment Attorneys)...
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FALKVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Former BBVA branch manager sentenced for embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Dorinda...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

