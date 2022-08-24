Read full article on original website
Alabama Pastor Arrested While Watering Neighbor’s Flowers
Being a good neighbor did not pan out well for one Alabama man. Michael Jennings, a longtime pastor in Sylacauga, Alabama was watering his neighbor's flowers while they were away when he was approached and arrested by police back in May. Bodycam has just been released from the incident. Jennings...
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
3 women suing Talladega College, alleging workplace mistreatment
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three women are suing a local college saying they were sexually harassed and mistreated while working there. They also claim they’re owed thousands of dollars in unpaid overtime. The employees filed the federal lawsuit on Thursday and are represented by Artur Davis (HKM Employment Attorneys)...
From SRO to sergeant, Birmingham officer known for inspiring students is promoted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday where Richard Mason, a former school resource officer who inspired multiple students to join the police force, was promoted to sergeant. Watch the story in the video above. Mason spent years in various Birmingham schools as an...
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
Thomas Neighborhood President’s home hit by gunfire, the second time in a month
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The corner of 4th St. West and Florida Avenue in Birmingham’s Thomas Neighborhood looks like it was caught in a crossfire. Windshields shot out of two vehicles, bullet holes in the sides of houses, and shattered glass in the back of vehicles. It’s what Alonzo Darrow has witnessed on two occasions this […]
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Former BBVA branch manager sentenced for embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Dorinda...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
