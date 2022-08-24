Read full article on original website
Related
Four-Star Point Guard Puts UC in Top-Three Schools
The dynamic scorer is a top-60 prospect nationally.
Falcons Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Which Preseason Standouts Miss the Cut?
Predicting in who's in and who's out, with final roster cut day quickly approaching.
NFLPA Bowl On Location: Penn State Training Camp
NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella is on location across the nation for the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The next pit-stop on his scouting journey takes us to Happy Valley!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robert Wright Recaps Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp Experience
One of Syracuse basketball's priority targets in the 2024 class is Robert Wright out of Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia. The Orange has recruited Wright hard for a while, and Wright was on campus over the weekend to attend Elite Camp. "I feel like it was a great camp," Wright ...
Comments / 0