hooversun.com
The future of public transportation in Hoover
Unlike other over-the-mountain cities, the city of Hoover is on pace to see more people utilize Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority buses in 2022 than in 2021. In 2021, 17,791 people used the bus system, while 8,914 have used it through the first six months of 2022, putting the city on pace for a slight increase in ridership.
Guest Opinion: Alabama Veterans and the PACT Act of 2022
I write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Northern and Central Alabama Veterans and their family members as possible. New, ground-breaking legislation now allows us to better care for those Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act is a historic new law...
citizenofeastalabama.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
ironcity.ink
U.S. News & World Report names UAB Hospital best in Alabama
UAB was again named the best hospital in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report. Eight adult specialties are ranked among the best in the nation. The magazine also notes UAB Hospital as “high-performing” in 16 of 20 assessed adult procedures/conditions in the 2022-23 Best Hospital rankings, released July 25.
Bham Now
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
ABC 33/40 News
Former Gadsden bank manager sentenced for stealing money from dead customer's account
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Gadsden woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison for embezzling money from the account of a deceased customer while working as a bank branch manager. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said 48-year-old Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin was sentenced to 12 months and...
thebamabuzz.com
Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant
Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Electric Mercedes, Artemis launch, cold-case arrest: Down in Alabama
Electric SUVs are rolling off the line at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz plant. An arrest was made recently in a 21-year-old murder case. If everything goes according to plan, NASA will launching the Space Launch System on Monday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
vestaviavoice.com
wvtm13.com
How the student debt forgiveness plan could impact central Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More Americans including Alabamians could be closer to freeing themselves from student loan debt soon. President Joe Bidenannounced his plan on Wednesday. Samford University officials say some students could see their loans deleted or reduced drastically. Learn more in the video above. Borrowers who earn less...
Gadsden woman sentenced for embezzling $184K from bank
A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.
Roy S. Johnson: World Games’ $14 million debt indeed ‘sucks’, city council’s anger did not
This is an opinion column. It sucks indeed—as Mayor Randall Woodfin effusively shared Tuesday near the end of an arduous and wrenching city council meeting when Birmingham finally faced the “dark cloud” (thank you, Councilor Valerie Abbott) of the otherwise brightness of the World Games: The $14 million tab the world left behind.
Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama
(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
birminghammommy.com
Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th
You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
wbrc.com
Hoover city leaders considering regulating short-term rentals
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders are trying to figure out the best way to deal with short term rentals like Airbnb’s. There are approximately 230 to 250 short term rentals operating in Hoover according to city council president John Lyda. Lyda says city council is now having conversations about how to zone and regulate those rentals.
Bham Now
35 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Aug. 26-28
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 35 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Liza Roitman at 205-427-2247 or...
