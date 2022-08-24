Read full article on original website
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
School safety investigation: Sedalia, Iberia and Fatima
ABC 17 News asked for dozens of Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Sedalia, Iberia and Fatima appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout hits the water this weekend
The 34th Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will bring thousands to the Ozarks to watch high-speed boat races.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw, MO man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Warsaw, Missouri, man who was last seen midnight Thursday
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
Benton County Sheriff's Report
Stephen D Mason of Warsaw, MO was arrested 8/15/22 on Benton County warrants for fail to appear – no license, no insurance and violation of order of protection. Subject was O/R bonded and given a court date. Savannah M Miller of Warsaw, MO was booked in on 8/16/22 on...
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
Explosion Reported Near Harrisonville
UPDATE – The explosion is believed to have been related to an explosive device, a pipe bomb, and one person was transported by EMS. Law enforcement is on the scene of this developing story. HARRISONVILLE, Ohio – There has been an explosion near Harrisonville and is currently being investigated...
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Man in custody after barricading self, women in Sedalia house
One man was arrested a fight led to a standoff with Sedalia police. Someone called police to the 800 block of North New York Avenue Tuesday at 8:12 pm. When police got there, they found there had been a fight and someone fired a gun. A person was able to...
School Board seeks to fill vacancy
The Lebanon R-3 School Board has declared a vacancy on the Board, created by the resignation of Board member Jason Riggs. The action was taken at a special school board meeting Wednesday. Jason Riggs has served on the Board since 2006, including three years as Board President and five years as Vice President. Riggs served on the board during the opening of Lebanon Middle School and the passage of the Proposition Lebanon Schools tax issue. For more on this story see the LCR.
Woman charged in infant’s death at unlicensed Sedalia daycare
A 32-year-old Sedalia, Missouri woman is facing multiple charges in connection to the death of an infant last December at an unlicensed daycare.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
Vandals Hit Salvation Army HVAC Units, Causing $5200 in Damage
Vandals struck the Sedalia Salvation Army, 1200 East Broadway, sometime over the weekend. According to a Sedalia Police report on Monday morning, someone damaged three air conditioning units and drained the Freon out of them. The estimated value to fix the air conditioners was set at $5,200. Magen Hudson, director...
Death Investigation in Rich Hill
On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff’s Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
