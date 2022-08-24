Read full article on original website
Biennial Budget Public Input Session
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is gathering ideas as we consider the state’s next biennial budget, and we want your input. Farmers, food businesses, and others impacted by food and agriculture systems are all invited to share policy, funding, and program suggestions. The MDA is hosting two virtual...
State Auditor's E-Update - 8/26/2022
2. Opportunity: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group. 4. Avoiding Pitfall: Obtaining Loans or Lines of Credit. This week the Minnesota State Board of Investment (SBI), which I sit on as your State Auditor, considered the final installment of a three-part report on the impact of climate change on the fund. The report lays out the evidence that rising global temperatures are changing risks and opportunities in financial markets. The report goes on to recommend that considering climate change risks and opportunities is a key strategy to protect investment funds long term.
