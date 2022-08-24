ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranger, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder starts off 3-0 in Dayton ISD tournament

The Rudder Rangers opened the Dayton ISD Tournament by going 3-0 on Thursday. The Rangers defeated New Caney 25-14, 25-18; Lumberton 25-14, 25-16 and Huffman Hargrave 21-25, 25-10, 15-13. Londyn Singleton had 14 kills, 31 digs and six aces. Neeley Rutledge tallied 13 kills, 24 digs and four aces. Gabby...
DAYTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Ranger, TX
koxe.com

Lois Luster, 77, of Brownwood

Lois Luster, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early. Lois was born November 24, 1944 in Kingsville, TX to Thomas Ray Stewart and Alice Marie Stewart. She graduated from Early...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood

Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Common Grounds at the First United Methodist Church of Brownwood. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Duren...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Health Department open immunization clinic Aug. 31, Sept. 1

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will be having an open immunization clinic for routine vaccines from 7:30 am to 6 pm on August 31st and September 1st at 510 E. Lee St., Brownwood, TX 76801. We will remain open for the general public, and if anyone has any questions, they...
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy