Dallas, TX

Public backing the Sun over the Wings in Wednesday's Game 3 to advance to WNBA semifinals

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Sunday’s Game 2 between the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings did some jaw-dropping numbers across the national broadcast. Its 795,000 viewers were the most of any WNBA playoff game over the past 15 years, which sets the scene for a highly anticipated win-or-go-home Game 3 on Wednesday.

With so much at stake for this elimination game, what is the public saying?

The Wings have the homecourt edge, the momentum after stealing Game 2 in a dominating fashion, and their leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale (probable) likely returning from injury. Yet, those advantages still don’t prevent Dallas from entering as a 6.5-point underdogs at Tipico Sportsbook.

The benefits of homecourt also don’t seem to be swaying bettors. Also at Tipico, 58 percent of the handle is on Connecticut to win and survive an upset.

Game Lines

Spread: Connecticut Sun -6.5 (-107)

Moneyline: Connecticut Sun (-280), Dallas Wings (+220)

Point Total: O 164.5 (-112), U 164.5 (-108)

