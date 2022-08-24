ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Baptized at St. Sebald Lutheran, Strawberry Point, IA

I had no idea that there was a Lutheran church named St. Sebald. I had also never heard of a place named Strawberry Point, Iowa. Now I do. It even turns out that this Lutheran church has important historical significance. Just like East Perry County is an important place in the early history of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Strawberry Point has a similar place in the early history of the Iowa Synod. A historical marker stands near St. Sebald Lutheran Church that says the following:
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
