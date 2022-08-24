ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morty Smith lays the smack down in this MultiVersus trailer

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCJIo_0hUFk6PI00

After loads of pre-release hype, Morty Smith is finally available in MultiVersus. Proving once and for all that no dimension is safe from pickle jokes.

On Monday, Player First Games released an all-new trailer showcasing Morty’s move set in MultiVersus. Unlike many other characters on the roster, this cheeky grandson takes elements from the Bruiser class — yet is “closer to a mage,” according to game director Tony Huynh. Naturally, the infamous Plumbus device is part of Morty’s toolkit for ranged battles.

MultiVersus Morty debut trailer for yourself below. Still quite surreal to see Batman get kicked-off screen by one half of Rick and Morty.

Speaking of Rick, he’ll be playable in MultiVersus eventually too. There’s no exact date for Rick’s release, but it’ll be sometime in Season 1. Same goes for the likes of Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins. Truly, nothing outside of Fortnite or Smash Bros. Ultimate has a multiverse this ridiculous.

MultiVersus has been quite a success story thus far. The platform fighter already attracted 20 million players in under a month. It probably helps that MultiVersus is free-to-play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Easy access helps build a following fast, it seems.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

