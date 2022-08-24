Read full article on original website
New athletic complex at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
easternpafootball.com
Black Panthers Blank Mountaineers
MILTON – In the months leading up to the inaugural game at the brand new Alumni Stadium on the campus of Milton High School, head coach Phil Davis may not have been able to dream up a better opening performance. The Milton Black Panthers (1-0) shut out visiting South...
H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Berwick loses slugfest with state power Southern Columbia
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s first half of football under new coach Mike Bennett saw the Bulldogs punch the bully right in the nose. But after two hours of waiting at halftime because of a lightning delay, the bully had time to regroup. And...
myweeklysentinel.com
Warriors grind out 31-18 road win over Union Area
NEW CASTLE — After a late schedule change, the Canton Warriors traveled to face Union Area and came away with a 31-18 win to open the season. Head Coach Tyler Sechrist was happy to get a game and some quality competition. "I think this was a really good test...
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
2022 champions crowned at Chemung Speedrome
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Division champions were crowned at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night. (Photos courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson) The 2022 regular season wrapped up at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night and race winners and division champions celebrated in victory lane. Nick Robinson made history by winning both the Insinger Performance Super […]
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
TMZ.com
Little Leaguer Undergoes Successful Skull Surgery 12 Days After Bunk Bed Fall
Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson has taken yet another huge step toward a full recovery from his terrifying bunk bed fall ... his family just announced he underwent successful skull surgery Friday morning. Oliverson's relatives shared a picture of the 12-year-old -- who suffered severe injuries in a...
NewsChannel 36
Olympia Sports to Shut Down
(WENY) -- A national sporting goods chain is closing all of its locations, including three in the Twin Tiers. Olympia Sports is shutting down, according to its website. The chain has three stores locally, in Horseheads, Hornell, and Sayre. According to the website store locator, it has 30 remaining locations across the northeastern United States. A store in Ithaca previously closed.
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
This Nichols Inn Is Trying For Title Of Most Haunted Hotel In The USA
Have you heard about the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York? It's considered one of the most haunted hotels in the USA. I first heard about the Goat in 2019 when it finished second behind Mizpah Hotel in Nevada in the USA Today Readers Choice Awards. Because of...
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death
SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
NewsChannel 36
NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
Sayre Borough to hold end of summer firework event
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — If you’re in The Valley Saturday, Aug. 27, afternoon or evening, and looking for some family fun, be sure to check out the 9th Annual Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display. The event is back for another year, hoping to be the best celebration in recent years as […]
PA State Police to serve ice cream in Montrose
Tomorrow, August 27th, Pennsylvania State Police officers will be in Montrose testing out their ice cream scooping skills.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18
Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
Hilfiger family donates bags for back-to-school giveaway
Correction: The information about businesses involved in the event has been updated. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Saturday, August 27th local kids will have the chance to get a bag from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger at an event sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence. The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. […]
August has been full of winners at Tioga Downs Casino
Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.
whcuradio.com
Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
