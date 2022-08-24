ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, PA

Newswatch 16

New athletic complex at Milton Area

MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
MILTON, PA
easternpafootball.com

Black Panthers Blank Mountaineers

MILTON – In the months leading up to the inaugural game at the brand new Alumni Stadium on the campus of Milton High School, head coach Phil Davis may not have been able to dream up a better opening performance. The Milton Black Panthers (1-0) shut out visiting South...
MILTON, PA
myweeklysentinel.com

Warriors grind out 31-18 road win over Union Area

NEW CASTLE — After a late schedule change, the Canton Warriors traveled to face Union Area and came away with a 31-18 win to open the season. Head Coach Tyler Sechrist was happy to get a game and some quality competition. "I think this was a really good test...
CANTON, PA
WBRE

2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

2022 champions crowned at Chemung Speedrome

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Division champions were crowned at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night. (Photos courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson) The 2022 regular season wrapped up at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night and race winners and division champions celebrated in victory lane. Nick Robinson made history by winning both the Insinger Performance Super […]
CHEMUNG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Olympia Sports to Shut Down

(WENY) -- A national sporting goods chain is closing all of its locations, including three in the Twin Tiers. Olympia Sports is shutting down, according to its website. The chain has three stores locally, in Horseheads, Hornell, and Sayre. According to the website store locator, it has 30 remaining locations across the northeastern United States. A store in Ithaca previously closed.
HORSEHEADS, NY
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death

SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NewsChannel 36

NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sayre Borough to hold end of summer firework event

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — If you’re in The Valley Saturday, Aug. 27, afternoon or evening, and looking for some family fun, be sure to check out the 9th Annual Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display. The event is back for another year, hoping to be the best celebration in recent years as […]
SAYRE, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18

Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

Hilfiger family donates bags for back-to-school giveaway

Correction: The information about businesses involved in the event has been updated. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Saturday, August 27th local kids will have the chance to get a bag from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger at an event sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence. The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

