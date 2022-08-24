Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Queen Creek school puts principal on leave after student brings gun to class
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek school has put its principal on administrative leave after a 4th-grade student brought a gun to school on Thursday. Legacy Traditional School officials released the following statement regarding Principal Megan Alvarado:. “The wellbeing of Legacy students, teachers and staff members is...
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student
The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
fox10phoenix.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
ABC 15 News
Resources available to Arizonans with free help with landlord-tenant issues
PHOENIX — From facing Arizona's heat without working air conditioning to flooded apartments and pest problems, the Let Joe Know Team has seen a number of issues tenants face across the Valley. First, put the issue in writing, sign it, date it, and give it to your landlord. But...
AZFamily
4th-grade student found with gun at Queen Creek charter school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a fourth-grade student reportedly brought a gun to school Thursday morning in Queen Creek. Around 8:20 a.m., staff at Legacy Traditional School called police, and when officers arrived, the child had already been moved to a secure area away from other students. School officials say the student never pulled out the gun, which was later found in their backpack.
AZFamily
Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!. The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!
fabulousarizona.com
Camelot Home’s New Luxury Community: Willow in Phoenix
Camelot Homes, a luxury, award-winning home design company, has announced its latest community, Willow, is now ready for new homeowners in North Central Phoenix. Sales have begun for Camelot Homes‘ newest community, Willow. The new neighborhood is situated in Central Phoenix and provides an urban yet rural living style. The ranch-style homes and tree-lined streets reflect Phoenix’s historical sites while embracing modern living. Willow homeowners will have easy access to both Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, located within walking distance of shops, dining and more entertainment.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Foam-and-concrete homes aim for sustainability
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
citysuntimes.com
Former Phoenix TV anchor Brandon Lee named Man of Courage
The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona is excited to announce that five-time Emmy winning journalist and former Channel 3 news anchor Brandon Lee is its 2023 Man of Courage. Lee will be honored at the organizations second Brainiac Bash on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
fox10phoenix.com
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — It’s a busy weekend of music in metro Phoenix, farmers markets continue and some community movie events are scheduled. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion (2121 N. 83rd Ave.) Day: Friday. Time: 7...
Fast Casual
Cinnaholic adding 4th Arizona location
Georgia's Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery, will open later this year in Mesa, Arizona, at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite. The concept has locations operating in Gilbert, Scottdale and Tempe and has signed three agreements for the Phoenix area. "Arizonians can't seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy...
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
oucampus.org
4120 N 21ST STREET
Modern 1bd with yard - Stunning Property in the Biltmore area! This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in a gated community and has been completely remodeled inside and out to perfection. Light cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless appliances and stained concrete floors this home is gorgeous and stunning! BBQ in the grassy courtyard area, Gated Community, covered parking, and washer/dryer inside your home. Private patio area, Includes all appliances. Great centrally located area, not far from downtown or from all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.peakinvprop.com.
