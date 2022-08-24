It is a pleasure to report that the Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is up 68% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

