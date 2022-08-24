Read full article on original website
Cowen Says Buy These 4 Tech Stocks Now
Cowen is forecasting big things for a handful of tech stocks, despite markets still appearing choppy.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
Even With A 33% Surge Cautious Investors Are Not Rewarding The L.S. Starrett Company's (NYSE:SCX) Performance Completely
The The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 33%. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 22% is also fairly reasonable. Even after such a large jump...
NASDAQ
The past year for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) investors has not been profitable
It is a pleasure to report that the Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is up 68% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Down 44%, Is This Dividend Aristocrat a Bear Market Buy?
T. Rowe Price Group has been hit hard by recent market volatility.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dollar Tree, Peloton, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Dollar Tree (DLTR) – The discount retailer's stock slid 6.6% in the premarket after cutting its full-year earnings forecast, due to the impact of pricing-related investments at its Family Dollar stores. Dollar Tree reported better than expected profit for its latest quarter, with revenue in line with Wall Street estimates.
NASDAQ
Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates
Today is shaping up negative for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.
NASDAQ
Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)
Today is shaping up negative for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. At US$10.38, shares are up 5.6% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.
Buy Nvidia Stock Ahead Q2 Earnings
Nvidia will report its second-quarter results on August 24th, after the closing bell. On August 8, Nvidia announced disappointing preliminary results for Q2, indicating weaker gaming revenue. However, down 42% year-to-date, Nvidia stock may already indicate that demand concerns have already been priced in. (Read more from Wall Street Memes:...
Motley Fool
AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room
AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
tipranks.com
NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
NIO has concluded the internal review of the allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research. Analysts, in the meantime, are screaming Buy ahead of its Q2 numbers on September 7. Smart EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) has provided an update on its independent internal review of the allegations made by short-seller...
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Farfetch Shares Fly High As Its Q2 Earnings Firmly Holds The Ground
Farfetch Ltd FTCH reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.7% year-on-year, to $579.35 million, beating the consensus of $548.03 million. Gross merchandise value for the quarter (GMV) rose 1.3% Y/Y. Digital platform GMV decreased by 3.3%. Gross profit for the quarter increased 16.3% Y/Y to $267.6 million, and the margin...
NASDAQ
Matthew Neagle Is The Chief Operating Officer of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) And They Just Picked Up 31% More Shares
Investors who take an interest in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) should definitely note that the Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Neagle, recently paid US$2.20 per share to buy US$220k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 31%. The Last...
Salesforce Stock Tumbles As Surging Dollar Clips 2023 Profit Outlook Following Q2 Earnings Beat
Salesforce (CRM) shares were sharply lower in pre-market trading after the enterprise software group trimmed its full-year revenue forecast, despite stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, amid a pullback in business spending and a surging U.S. dollar. Salesforce said its sees full-year sales in the region of $30.9 to $31.00 billion, down...
AMD And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
A Chinese stock is skyrocketing 3,100% in its debut on US markets, following a trend of little-known stocks from China that soar in an IPO
Chinese stock Jianzhi Education soared over 3,100% in its Friday debut on US markets. The provider of digital education materials priced its IPO at $5 per share late Thursday, then shot up above $160 on Friday. Other Chinese stocks that also had massive IPOs recently include AMTD Digital and Magic...
