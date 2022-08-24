ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

The past year for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is up 68% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Gitlab#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Yahoo Finance#Gitlab Inc
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dollar Tree, Peloton, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Dollar Tree (DLTR) – The discount retailer's stock slid 6.6% in the premarket after cutting its full-year earnings forecast, due to the impact of pricing-related investments at its Family Dollar stores. Dollar Tree reported better than expected profit for its latest quarter, with revenue in line with Wall Street estimates.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Today is shaping up negative for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. At US$10.38, shares are up 5.6% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Buy Nvidia Stock Ahead Q2 Earnings

Nvidia will report its second-quarter results on August 24th, after the closing bell. On August 8, Nvidia announced disappointing preliminary results for Q2, indicating weaker gaming revenue. However, down 42% year-to-date, Nvidia stock may already indicate that demand concerns have already been priced in. (Read more from Wall Street Memes:...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room

AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy

NIO has concluded the internal review of the allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research. Analysts, in the meantime, are screaming Buy ahead of its Q2 numbers on September 7. Smart EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) has provided an update on its independent internal review of the allegations made by short-seller...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMD And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy