dodgerblue.com
Who Is Calling The Dodgers Game On Peacock Against Marlins?
UPDATE (Aug. 28, 9 a.m. PT): Dontrelle Willis was not among the analysts calling the game on Peacock between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Gabby Sanchez joined Jason Benetti and Tommy Hutton in the broadcast booth. When MLB announced a streaming rights agreement earlier this year, the Los...
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked about buying the Angels from Arte Moreno
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Former Dodgers Lefty Scott Alexander Returns to the Major Leagues with the Giants
Left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, released by the Dodgers after an injury-plagued 2021 season, is being called up by the Giants, with whom he signed in May.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Is on the Verge of Making Franchise History
Los Angeles star Trea Turner is on pace to reach a couple huge statistical marks no Dodgers shortstop has ever reached in a season.
Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
Albert Pujols is chasing 700 home runs before he retires. Will he hit the milestone?
The St. Louis Cardinals star needs just 7 home runs to hit the mark. But only three dozen games remain this season.
Boomer wants Mets to move in right field wall at Citi Field
Boomer Esiason says the Mets hitters have been getting burned by deep flyouts to right field at home, and wants the wall at Citi Field to be moved in.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
NBC Sports
Dodger for life – or not
In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Fights With Phillie Phanatic
Tommy Lasorda developed a reputation as having a fiery, if not combative, personality throughout his tenure as Los Angeles Dodgers manager. Though that was often channeled to motivate his team, it led to an altercation with a mascot on this day in Dodgers history. With the Dodgers facing the Philadelphia...
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
Nightengale's Notebook: Padres owner has 'no regrets' giving Fernando Tatis Jr. $340 million
“Fernando and I covered a lot of territory in our talk,’’ Seidler says. “There were no shields. Nothing was off-limits."
MLB
'Angels fan since Day 1' Aguilar makes MLB debut
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. First baseman/outfielder Ryan Aguilar was called up by the Angels on Friday, as the club had to make several roster moves when Taylor Ward, Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup were placed on the restricted list because they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and can’t travel to and from Canada.
