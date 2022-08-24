ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

dodgerblue.com

Who Is Calling The Dodgers Game On Peacock Against Marlins?

UPDATE (Aug. 28, 9 a.m. PT): Dontrelle Willis was not among the analysts calling the game on Peacock between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Gabby Sanchez joined Jason Benetti and Tommy Hutton in the broadcast booth. When MLB announced a streaming rights agreement earlier this year, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
NBC Sports

Dodger for life – or not

In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Fights With Phillie Phanatic

Tommy Lasorda developed a reputation as having a fiery, if not combative, personality throughout his tenure as Los Angeles Dodgers manager. Though that was often channeled to motivate his team, it led to an altercation with a mascot on this day in Dodgers history. With the Dodgers facing the Philadelphia...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

'Angels fan since Day 1' Aguilar makes MLB debut

This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. First baseman/outfielder Ryan Aguilar was called up by the Angels on Friday, as the club had to make several roster moves when Taylor Ward, Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup were placed on the restricted list because they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and can’t travel to and from Canada.
ANAHEIM, CA

