The Southern Charm cast member was recently spotted on a certain alum’s Instagram feed. We’ve seen some friends come and go over the course of eight seasons of Southern Charm, but as it turns out, Shep Rose remains close with at least one alum. Shep recently popped up in a series of photos posted by Jennifer Snowden, and she offered up some intel on what their hangout session was like.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO