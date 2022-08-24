ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing?

A big part of Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother. But has the co-lead heard from her mom Rosemary Hewitt since the show premiered? “I really haven’t,” the ICU nurse told Us Weekly. “But that’s OK.” Gabby went on to explain why she’s been so open with her suitors about her lack […] The post Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
Distractify

Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?

The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Shep Rose Stands with THIS Southern Charm Alum Today

The Southern Charm cast member was recently spotted on a certain alum’s Instagram feed. We’ve seen some friends come and go over the course of eight seasons of Southern Charm, but as it turns out, Shep Rose remains close with at least one alum. Shep recently popped up in a series of photos posted by Jennifer Snowden, and she offered up some intel on what their hangout session was like.
bravotv.com

This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
bravotv.com

Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Son Shams Is Getting So Big and It's Leaving Her Emotional

The Shahs of Sunset mom's 3-year-old son hit a growth spurt before heading back to school. Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes "MJ" Javid came to an emotional realization while putting together son Shams Feight’s back-to-school wardrobe: Her little boy is growing up fast. In fact, she had no choice but to buy her three year old some new duds before his first day back in the classroom.
