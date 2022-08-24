Read full article on original website
‘The Bachelorette’: Kaitlyn Bristowe Confirms Michelle Young Was ‘Blindsided’ by Nayte Olukoya Breakup
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya broke up in June. Here's what Kaitlyn Bristowe has learned about the split.
Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing?
A big part of Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother. But has the co-lead heard from her mom Rosemary Hewitt since the show premiered? “I really haven’t,” the ICU nurse told Us Weekly. “But that’s OK.” Gabby went on to explain why she’s been so open with her suitors about her lack […] The post Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
Here’s Where Shep Rose Stands with THIS Southern Charm Alum Today
The Southern Charm cast member was recently spotted on a certain alum’s Instagram feed. We’ve seen some friends come and go over the course of eight seasons of Southern Charm, but as it turns out, Shep Rose remains close with at least one alum. Shep recently popped up in a series of photos posted by Jennifer Snowden, and she offered up some intel on what their hangout session was like.
This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
'The Voice' Fans Are Speechless Over Gwen Stefani's Pink PVC Dress In The Latest Video Promo—It's On Another Level!
Gwen Stefani helped celebrate the upcoming season of The Voice in style! The No Doubt icon, 52, rocked a skintight, bubblegum pink PVC dress while promoting the talent competition along with her husband Blake Shelton, fellow coach John Legend and new addition, Camila Cabello in the show’s promo video.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rachel Lindsay’s Husband Bryan Abasolo Shares Their Plans for Having Kids and Starting a Family
Here's a look at the future family plans of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo.
Does 'The Bachelorette' Frontrunner Erich Schwer Still Have a Job in Real Estate?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Erich Schwer has officially made it as one of Gabby Windey's frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19! He's scored a hometown date! So, is he as driven in his career as he is with earning Gabby's love? What is Erich's job?
Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Son Shams Is Getting So Big and It's Leaving Her Emotional
The Shahs of Sunset mom's 3-year-old son hit a growth spurt before heading back to school. Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes "MJ" Javid came to an emotional realization while putting together son Shams Feight’s back-to-school wardrobe: Her little boy is growing up fast. In fact, she had no choice but to buy her three year old some new duds before his first day back in the classroom.
‘The Bachelorette’: Tino Franco’s Dad Told Him Not to Sleep With the Lead During Filming
Rachel Recchia was grilled by Tino Franco's dad during hometowns on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19. Here's what he posted online about the show.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Becca Kufrin Is ‘Grateful’ for Her Life With Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs
Endgame material! Fans saw Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs fall madly in love during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but are they still together and going strong today? To learn more about...
‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Claps Back at Fans Who Hate Her Fashion
Some fans don't like Rachel Recchia' style during this season of 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what she said about the designer and what she wears.
‘The Bachelorette’ Hometowns: Rachel and Aven Actually Had the First Date
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia had the first hometown date, but their date is also the last to air. Here's what goes down on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19.
Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be “Off the Wall”
Watch: Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland. After popping the question to Sarah Hyland three years ago, Wells Adams is ready to share a few small details of what fans can expect from their upcoming wedding. The main thing to know? He teased that their cake...
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time...
‘The Bachelorette’: All of Gabby and Rachel’s Hometowns Were Filmed Over 7 Days
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had all of their hometown dates filmed over the course of seven days for 'The Bachelorette' Season 19. Here's more info on hometowns.
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
