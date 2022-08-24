Read full article on original website
Species Selection for Bioreactor Woodchips Is Focus of Learning Farms Webinar
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Aug. 31 at noon CDT will feature Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist at Iowa State University. Beck’s research and extension activities focus on utilizing tree and forest resources to address water quality and quantity issues in the agricultural Midwest.
Siouxland Agricultural Lenders Seminar Scheduled for Oct. 20
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Technology is moving at warp speed in agriculture. It is vital that lenders and producers understand how technology fits in their operation. The economics of autonomous field equipment, automatic feeders, manure handlers and milking systems are changing as the systems change, and lenders need to be able to help producers understand how those costs fit into their financial statements.
Tri-State Women's Woodland Stewardship Field Day Is Sept. 9
AMES, Iowa – Women woodland owners and those with an interest in woodlands can register to attend the Tri-State Women’s Woodland Stewardship Field Day, to be held Sept. 9 at Shimek State Forest in southeast Iowa. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Women's...
Farm, Food and Enterprise Development Welcomes New Staff
AMES, Iowa – Two new staff have joined the Farm, Food and Enterprise Development team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Alex Burke, communications specialist, and Krista Smith, farm to early care and education coordinator, both began their new roles in August. Both are Iowa natives and are passionate about advancing food systems and opportunities for local food production and availability within the state.
Suicide Prevention Program Available to Farmers, Agribusiness This Fall
“QPR is a suicide prevention program that teaches participants how to recognize the warning signs of suicidal thoughts, and how to ask someone whether they are thinking about suicide,” stated Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Participants also learn how to persuade someone to get help and how to refer them to appropriate help.”
Armstrong Research Farm Will Host Beef Field Day
“This field day is an opportunity to learn about research happening right here in southwest Iowa,” she said. “Some of projects we’ll talk about are incorporating field peas into the cropping system, feeding field peas to feedlot cattle and utilizing annual forages to expand grazing rotations.”. Additional...
Yard and Garden: Fall-blooming Perennials
AMES, Iowa -- Great gardens are colorful throughout the growing season. Many perennials can be grown in Iowa to provide flowers and interest year after year in late summer and fall. In this article, horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offer advice on selecting and planting great perennials with late-season bloom.
Iowa State Adds to its Roster of NSF CAREER Award Winners
Iowa State University welcomed new members to its ever-expanding roster of National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) award winners during the 2022 fiscal and academic year. Considered to be the NSF’s most prestigious award, the CAREER program supports early-career faculty who have the potential to serve...
Lawrence-Dill joins Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research board of directors
AMES, Iowa – The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) has announced that Carolyn Lawrence-Dill has joined its board of directors. FFAR is a national organization focused on building public-private partnerships to fund bold research initiatives addressing challenges in food and agriculture. “Dr. Lawrence-Dill’s impressive research background, data...
Integrated Pest Management brings resources to viewers through poetry
When searching for information about pests and plant diseases, poetry might not be the format that first comes to mind. The Phytopoetry Project, a multimedia venture by Iowa State University’s Integrated Pest Management program, features the mustached character of Sebastian Eugene Bartholomew, a savant in both poetry and pest management.
Events Calendar
Friday - Sunday, August 26 -28. Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The annual Garden Quilt Show is back, and the quilts will be spectacular. Curator's Tour: John Buck Prints & Sculpture. Aug 28, 2022. 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM. free. Explore...
