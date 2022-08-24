Read full article on original website
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel MavenHinckley, IL
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
niuhuskies.com
Huskies Held to Stalemate by Lindenwood
DEKALB, Ill. – Despite a significant advantage in chances and possession, the Northern Illinois University women's soccer team was unable to find a breakthrough as they settled for a 0-0 draw against Lindenwood on Friday evening (Aug. 26) in the home opener at the NIU Soccer Complex. NIU held a 17-2 edge in shots, including 8-0 in shots on target, in the contest.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
niuhuskies.com
NIU Athletics Hall of Famer Jim McKinzie Passes Away
DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University Athletics Hall of Famer Jim McKinzie died peacefully at the age of 90 in Sterling, Ill., on Aug. 8, 2022. McKinzie was inducted into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992. McKinzie earned eight varsity letters during his time as a Huskie,...
starvedrock.media
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
lineups.com
Temporary Illinois Hard Rock Casino Sees Record July
The Illinois casino industry has also thrived, putting up some big numbers and planning for a major future. Here’s how one Illinois casino is putting up some record numbers as the state develops its casino gaming future. Hard Rock IL Casino Sees Record-Breaking 45,000 Guests. When the temporary Hard...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Illinois governor race heats up over Chicago crime while talking agriculture with farmers
While the discussion focused mainly on challenges facing Illinois farmers, a big topic facing Chicago was brought up.
Illinois Restaurant Called America’s Absolute Best Place for Pizza
Like most kids, I ate the stuff growing up. My Nana worked as a waitress at a pizza place (Gino's) in Chicago and I would see how it got made. Just out of high school, I got a job at a pizza joint (Al & Leda's), and as an adult, I reviewed just about every pizza I could get my grubby mitts on.
OK to Cross? Is it Actually Illegal to Jaywalk in Illinois?
I grew up in Chicago were using a crosswalk was merely a suggestion. So by the time I started driving I was used to people bouncing in and out of traffic like we were playing a real-life game of Frogger. Not saying I only use the crosswalk but there might...
northernpublicradio.org
'Teacher shortage' stories are everywhere. Is school staffing in Illinois actually more difficult this year?
With the new school year starting, reports of a “national teacher shortage” are at an all-time high. But is staffing a school actually way harder this year than previous years?. Is there a teacher shortage? A superintendent at a small school district in rural Illinois might tell you...
Magical world of Harry Potter coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the ‘Wizarding World’ is coming to Illinois. “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will open at Chicago’s Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the “Harry Potter” books and film series. The hands-on experience […]
starvedrock.media
Lane Closure Planned In Heart Of Downtown Ottawa
Driving in the area of the downtown courthouse in Ottawa could get a little more hairy over the next couple of weeks. Starting Monday morning, the south side of West Madison Street running along the north side of the courthouse will be closed to all thru traffic and parking. Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area in preparation for new angle parking spaces.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
starvedrock.media
Rider From Mendota Dead After Route 6 Crash
A motorcyclist from Mendota is dead after a wreck at the intersection of Route 6 and Interstate 39. Thirty-three-year-old David Whitmore died at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. His motorcycle was hit at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Michael Ketter of La Salle. Ketter was fine...
