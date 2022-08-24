ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

hailstate.com

Undefeated Dawgs to Host Gophers in Nationally Aired Match

STARKVILLE – Undefeated after three matches, the Mississippi State soccer program looks to carry the momentum into Sunday (Aug. 28) for a nationally-aired matchup with Minnesota (0-2-1). The second-ever contest between the programs will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. "We're looking forward to another tough test versus...
hailstate.com

Down To The Last Detail: Inside MSU’s Mock Game Week

STARKVILLE – Off in the distance, sirens were wailing. It was around midday Saturday in The Junction just outside of Davis Wade Stadium. The high-pitched sound emanating from oncoming law enforcement vehicles signified the Bulldogs were on the doorstep of their home. Now, in one week's time, thousands and...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Bulldogs Sweep Notre Dame In Straight Sets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Mississippi State volleyball team grabbed its second sweep in as many matches after topping Notre Dame in straight sets on Saturday afternoon. MSU took an early lead in the first set, taking the frame 25-19, then followed with a statement 25-16 victory in the second. The Bulldogs closed out the match in a tight battle with a 25-18 win in the final set.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Bulldogs Sweep Panthers To Start 2022 Campaign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Mississippi State volleyball team started the 2022 campaign in the win column after sweeping Milwaukee (3-0) in the opening match of the Irish Invitational. MSU took the first set by a score of 25-16 and the Bulldogs kept it rolling in the second set,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Chargers lose decision to Tigers

Winona quarterback Chase Richardson scored five rushing touchdowns and passed for another as the Tigers outscored the Chargers 40-29 at Starkville’s Yellow Jacket Stadium. The game was played at the home of the Yellow Jackets because of poor field conditions with recent rain at Dale Davidson Field in Ackerman.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Rogers Leading From The Front

STARKVILLE – Will Rogers can still the remember the advice his father, Wyatt, offered him while still a freshman at Brandon High School. Rogers was in the weight room working out with the varsity football team in preparation for his sophomore season when his dad – also Brandon's offensive coordinator – approached him and told him that he'd better be the hardest worker in the room and to not take anything for granted.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

HSFT Stop #60- Columbus

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Falcons are looking for their first winning season since 2015. Head coach Josh Pulphus thinks this is the year his team finally makes it over the hump. 2021 was the closest the Falcons have been to the playoffs in quite some time. “We were an...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 26)

Here are Friday’s scores from local MAIS and MHSAA action. This story will be updated. S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), clock 7:49. S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), clock 4:33. Second quarter. S — Petty 1...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
COLUMBUS, MS

