Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO