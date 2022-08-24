Read full article on original website
Undefeated Dawgs to Host Gophers in Nationally Aired Match
STARKVILLE – Undefeated after three matches, the Mississippi State soccer program looks to carry the momentum into Sunday (Aug. 28) for a nationally-aired matchup with Minnesota (0-2-1). The second-ever contest between the programs will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. "We're looking forward to another tough test versus...
Down To The Last Detail: Inside MSU’s Mock Game Week
STARKVILLE – Off in the distance, sirens were wailing. It was around midday Saturday in The Junction just outside of Davis Wade Stadium. The high-pitched sound emanating from oncoming law enforcement vehicles signified the Bulldogs were on the doorstep of their home. Now, in one week's time, thousands and...
Bulldogs Sweep Notre Dame In Straight Sets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Mississippi State volleyball team grabbed its second sweep in as many matches after topping Notre Dame in straight sets on Saturday afternoon. MSU took an early lead in the first set, taking the frame 25-19, then followed with a statement 25-16 victory in the second. The Bulldogs closed out the match in a tight battle with a 25-18 win in the final set.
Louisville shocks No. 8 West Point with 24-14 win in season opener
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Wildcats shook off two disappointing early drives on the way to a 24-14 win over West Point to shock the No. 8 Green Wave in the season opener for both teams. "I was feeling good early," said Xavier Hunt. "We got some young guys, but we are hungry." Their first drive for ...
Bulldogs Sweep Panthers To Start 2022 Campaign
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Mississippi State volleyball team started the 2022 campaign in the win column after sweeping Milwaukee (3-0) in the opening match of the Irish Invitational. MSU took the first set by a score of 25-16 and the Bulldogs kept it rolling in the second set,...
Chargers lose decision to Tigers
Winona quarterback Chase Richardson scored five rushing touchdowns and passed for another as the Tigers outscored the Chargers 40-29 at Starkville’s Yellow Jacket Stadium. The game was played at the home of the Yellow Jackets because of poor field conditions with recent rain at Dale Davidson Field in Ackerman.
Rogers Leading From The Front
STARKVILLE – Will Rogers can still the remember the advice his father, Wyatt, offered him while still a freshman at Brandon High School. Rogers was in the weight room working out with the varsity football team in preparation for his sophomore season when his dad – also Brandon's offensive coordinator – approached him and told him that he'd better be the hardest worker in the room and to not take anything for granted.
Mississippi Top 10: Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside ready to lead No. 6 Starkville Yellow Jackets
The big question around Starkville this off-season has been whether or not the Yellow Jackets can take the next step after falling short in the 6A North Championship a year ago. The answer may take a couple of weeks to come into focus, but on paper, they are as good as anybody. The Yellow Jackets ...
HSFT Stop #60- Columbus
Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Falcons are looking for their first winning season since 2015. Head coach Josh Pulphus thinks this is the year his team finally makes it over the hump. 2021 was the closest the Falcons have been to the playoffs in quite some time. “We were an...
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 26)
Here are Friday’s scores from local MAIS and MHSAA action. This story will be updated. S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), clock 7:49. S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), clock 4:33. Second quarter. S — Petty 1...
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay Co. grand jury
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay County grand jury. 18-year-old Mylik Simmons is charged with one count of aggravated assault. The shooting happened June 20, 2021. Simmons is now in the Clay County Jail. No trail date has been...
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Picou's salary is higher than what Gov. Tate Reeves makes. The governor earns $122,160 annually, and that will jump to $160,000 in...
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
Truck caught on fire due to electrical issues, no injuries reported
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle fire on Highway 82 near the Communiversity and the GTR airport exit could have been worst for a truck driver hauling a load. A man headed east attempted to extinguish this truck when black smoke erupted. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says...
