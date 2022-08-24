Read full article on original website
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA – Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
Former state employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA – A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multi-year scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo,...
