ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tooele, UT
Tooele, UT
Education
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Local
Utah Education
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
utah.gov

Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County

Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Whooping Cough#Vitamin D#Measles#Sleep Hygiene#Chickenpox#Hpv
ksl.com

Stockton issues boil order after contamination

STOCKTON, Tooele — The city of Stockton in Tooele County has issued an order for its residents to boil their tap water due to possible contamination in the city's water system. Residents should not drink water from their taps unless it has been boiled, according to a Wednesday post...
STOCKTON, UT
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
getnews.info

Dentist West Jordan Professional Team Offers Painless Beautiful Dentistry

Holt Dental Care offers all the factors that are important in choosing a new dentist. The dentist provides technology and customized plans for patients of all ages. Holt Dental Care is pleased to announce that the dentist offers the latest technology methods and treatment plans for patients. The dental practice provides beautiful smiles with pain-free techniques. The dentist West Jordan practice offers technology that includes diode lasers, digital x-rays, intraoral photography, as well as individualized patient treatment plans. Only the best dental materials, techniques, specialists, and laboratories are utilized in serving the patients and their families.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? Here's a primer

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's announcement to cancel some federal student loan debt has been met with celebration by some but grumbling by others who believe it will increase the federal deficit. At the University of Utah, word of the federal student loan forgiveness has added to the palpable...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy