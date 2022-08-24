Read full article on original website
Local dentist gives backpacks to kids to help with the cost of school supplies
WEST JORDAN, Utah — With the cost of nearly everything rising, one local dentist wanted to help with the cost of back-to-school supplies by giving free backpacks to kids. Apple Blossom Dental in West Jordan gave away 250 backpacks Friday for anyone in the community that needed one for school.
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
Inmates at new Utah Correctional Facility aren’t receiving their medications
SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates at the new Utah State Correctional Facility aren’t getting their necessary medications due to a new health records system that manages the medical data of all inmates. However, the new system is having an issue migrating health data from the old one. Brian...
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County
Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
How secretive meetings led to firing of an entire school board tied to polygamy
Transparency issues related to public meetings prompted Utah to remove the entire board at Vanguard Academy, a school with ties to the polygamous Kingston group.
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
Stockton issues boil order after contamination
STOCKTON, Tooele — The city of Stockton in Tooele County has issued an order for its residents to boil their tap water due to possible contamination in the city's water system. Residents should not drink water from their taps unless it has been boiled, according to a Wednesday post...
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
How to lower your Utah property taxes — maybe
When she received her property tax notice, it showed she was supposed to pay about $800 more in 2023 than she did this year. Berhow fell victim to a phenomenon afflicting many Utah property owners.
Dentist West Jordan Professional Team Offers Painless Beautiful Dentistry
Holt Dental Care offers all the factors that are important in choosing a new dentist. The dentist provides technology and customized plans for patients of all ages. Holt Dental Care is pleased to announce that the dentist offers the latest technology methods and treatment plans for patients. The dental practice provides beautiful smiles with pain-free techniques. The dentist West Jordan practice offers technology that includes diode lasers, digital x-rays, intraoral photography, as well as individualized patient treatment plans. Only the best dental materials, techniques, specialists, and laboratories are utilized in serving the patients and their families.
Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? Here's a primer
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's announcement to cancel some federal student loan debt has been met with celebration by some but grumbling by others who believe it will increase the federal deficit. At the University of Utah, word of the federal student loan forgiveness has added to the palpable...
Kick to the shin helps girl escape North Ogden kidnapping attempt
A 9-year-old girl was able to stop a man from kidnapping her while she walked near a North Ogden church on Thursday.
Bomb threat at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
