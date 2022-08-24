Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
News Channel Nebraska
Police find fentanyl in Scottsbluff home with children present
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A 22-year-old is facing multiple felony drug charges after a probation search. Last month on July 7, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a residence to assist a probation officer with a search. Officers said they found 20 pills stamped M30, numerous tinfoil scraps with burn marks, a...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff downs Lincoln Pius 26-6
LINCOLN - A 400-plus mile road trip didn't keep Scottsbluff from taking care of business on Friday night. The Bearcats started their football with a 26-6 victory over Pius in Lincoln. Sebastien Boyle led Scottsbluff with 138 yards rushing and 2 scores while quarterback Braeden Stull added 73 yards and...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle blaze near Hubbard Hill in Mitchell
MITCHELL, Neb. - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a grass fire in the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday night. The blaze happened in the area of Hubbard Hill on the south end of Mitchell. According to KNEP, the Mitchell Fire Department called for assistance on the scene, receiving aid from Scottsbluff, Gering...
News Channel Nebraska
Alliance woman arrested at Git N Split
ALLIANCE, Neb. — A shoplifting arrest warrant reportedly led officials to a drug discovery in the Panhandle. On August 19th, Alliance Police reported noticing a vehicle at the Git N Split which authorities believed belonged to 41-year-old Tiffany Davis. Authorities recognized Davis because she had an active Scotts Bluff County arrest warrant.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
