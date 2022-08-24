Read full article on original website
Related
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Bulldog Volleyball Closes Out Trip To Western Washington Invite
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's volleyball squad closed out the Western Washington Invitational with a pair of tough decisions on Friday (Aug. 26) in Bellingham, Wash. The Bulldogs suffered a 3-0 setback to Sonoma State (Calif.) before falling to Simon Fraser (Canada) in a close 3-2...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Special Bulldog Football Kickoff Show To Air Wednesday Night Ahead Of Season Opener
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Bulldog Sports Network and local flagship station Sunny 97.3 FM have announced a special "Bulldog Football Kickoff Show" will air live this coming Wednesday (Aug. 31) evening in advance of the defending national champions' season opener the following night. The Voice of the Bulldogs will...
Comments / 0