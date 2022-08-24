ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldog Volleyball Closes Out Trip To Western Washington Invite

Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's volleyball squad closed out the Western Washington Invitational with a pair of tough decisions on Friday (Aug. 26) in Bellingham, Wash. The Bulldogs suffered a 3-0 setback to Sonoma State (Calif.) before falling to Simon Fraser (Canada) in a close 3-2...
