ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goheels.com

Men’s Soccer To Face South Florida On Sunday At Home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Following a win in the season opener, the University of North Carolina men's soccer team is back in action on Sunday night to host South Florida. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at Dorrance Field. Tickets for all regular season home matches can be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Women's Soccer Defender Maycee Bell To Miss Remainder Of The Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of North Carolina women's soccer All-America defender and captain Maycee Bell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn meniscus in her left knee. The injury occurred during the second half of the Tar Heels' season opening win over Tennessee...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Volleyball Falls To Colorado State, 3-1

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Attacking and serving errors plagued the Carolina volleyball team as the Tar Heels fell to Colorado State in four sets on Friday night in the 2022 season opener. Charley Niego led the offense with a match-high 14 kills while Mabrey Shaffmaster was the second Tar Heel in double-digits with 13 kills.
FORT COLLINS, CO
goheels.com

Field Hockey Opens 2022 With 5-1 Victory Over Michigan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The second-ranked North Carolina field hockey team opened 2022 with an exclamation point on Friday afternoon, beating No. 3 Michigan 5-1 in ACC-Big Ten Challenge play at Wake Forest's Kentner Stadium. "We've had a couple of scrimmages, but you never know what it's going to be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
goheels.com

Carter Hicks Named Baseball Director Of Player And Program Development

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Carter Hicks has been named director of player and program development at the University of North Carolina according to an announcement from head baseball coach Scott Forbes on Friday. A UNC graduate, Hicks spent the past four years with USA Baseball including the last three...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy