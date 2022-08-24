FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Attacking and serving errors plagued the Carolina volleyball team as the Tar Heels fell to Colorado State in four sets on Friday night in the 2022 season opener. Charley Niego led the offense with a match-high 14 kills while Mabrey Shaffmaster was the second Tar Heel in double-digits with 13 kills.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO