Federal appeals court: Mississippi can strip voting rights from 10% of its citizens
JACKSON • The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Mississippi can continue to bar more than 10% of its citizens from voting.
Convicted Felons. There is a list of felonies that preclude you from being allowed to vote. If you want Felons to be able to vote, then you need to change the laws by writing a new Bill. The Federal Court merely said the current law was Constitutional.
