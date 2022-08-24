ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Federal appeals court: Mississippi can strip voting rights from 10% of its citizens

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
 4 days ago
In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2021, Lee County residents enter Lawndale Presbyterian Church to vote in the Lee County District 3 supervisors race in Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON • The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Mississippi can continue to bar more than 10% of its citizens from voting.

Anthony Granieri
3d ago

Convicted Felons. There is a list of felonies that preclude you from being allowed to vote. If you want Felons to be able to vote, then you need to change the laws by writing a new Bill. The Federal Court merely said the current law was Constitutional.

