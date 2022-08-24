ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers honest take on a free agent addition ahead of 2022 season

The Philadelphia Eagles did not go all out to bolster their depth at safety in the offseason, although they did bring in several safeties. For one, the Eagles came to terms with Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal in June. Tartt featured for the San Francisco 49ers in his opening seven seasons in the NFL. […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers honest take on a free agent addition ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles 53-man roster projection after final preseason game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The next time the Eagles play a game, it’ll count. Now they just have to figure out who’s going to be on the roster. The Eagles played their final preseason game of 2022 against the Dolphins on Saturday evening and have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to whittle their roster from 81 down to 53.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

