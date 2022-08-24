Read full article on original website
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost $24 billion a year, White House says
President Biden's recently announced student loan forgiveness plan is estimated to cost $24 billion each year over the next decade, according to the White House. Christina Ruffini is there with more.
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
Stocks crumble after Fed dashes investor hopes for pulling back on interest rate hikes
Stocks tumbled on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 dropped 141 points, or 3.4%, to close at 4,058 — the biggest drop in two months — after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008 points, or 3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated 3.9%.
