CBS News

White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven

The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
CBS News

Stocks crumble after Fed dashes investor hopes for pulling back on interest rate hikes

Stocks tumbled on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 dropped 141 points, or 3.4%, to close at 4,058 — the biggest drop in two months — after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008 points, or 3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated 3.9%.
