Stocks tumbled on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 dropped 141 points, or 3.4%, to close at 4,058 — the biggest drop in two months — after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008 points, or 3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated 3.9%.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO