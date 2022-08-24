ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Creek, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

Farmer retrofits his shop after surgeries

FARRAGUT, Iowa — Five knee replacements. Two shoulder replacements. Three wrist fusion surgeries. Dick Ohrt has a lot of metal in him, but not as much as his shop. That’s his happy place — the place he goes to do the things he loves. When your passion...
FARRAGUT, IA
klin.com

Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event

The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox. Join thousands of RVers for...
doniphanherald.com

Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Creek, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Louisville, NE
msn.com

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hansen on his way in world record attempt

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Hours#Bread#Canned Goods#Louisville Food Pantry
TripAdvisor Blog

EVEN Hotel Omaha Downtown - Old Market, an IHG Hotel Rooms Pictures & Reviews (NE)

Avoid at all costs. Room was great that's where it ended. Paid $23 for dinner served on plastic take out trays. Out of steak and all seafood. Really? No steak in Omaha???? Rude staff. Took bartender 20 mins to get my order when 3 people total were in the bar. Couldn't taste the alcohol at all in a double martini. I stay 100+ room nights a year. Won't ever come back. If you think I'm exaggerating stay here yourself and be disappointed.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

House fire in southwest Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
klin.com

Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire

A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Water main break impacts 30th Street

OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Winning $22,000 2by2 Lottery Ticket Sold In Lincoln

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, August 24 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s drawing matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Super Saver...
WOWT

Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Natural gas leak shuts down north Beatrice intersection area

BEATRICE – A natural gas leak forced closure of an intersection early Saturday in a southeast Nebraska City. Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Police were sent to the Indian Creek Mall area, where a gas leak was reported off the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 77 and Industrial Row. Beatrice Police Officer Joe McCormick says a perimeter was set up around the area to keep traffic away from what was expected to be a lengthy repair process.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Firefighters battle weather and house fire in north Omaha

Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Omaha Wednesday night near Florence Boulevard and Lothrup Street. Responders had to face the warm weather in tandem. Those on scene say they had to bring in a second crew to relieve the first responders. Omaha Fire says the flames were difficult...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy