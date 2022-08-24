ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur head to the East Midlands today to take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest. The Reds have returned to the Premier League for the first time in twenty three years and are looking to make plenty of noise in the process. They’ve been fairly active in the transfer window, signing the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis. It remains to be seen if former Forest player Djed Spence will have a chance to face his old teammates given he’s only been on the bench once in three matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool score 9 goals in win over Bournemouth: How social media reacted

Liverpool netted five goals in the first-half as they thrashed Bournemouth in a 9-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday for their first Premier League win of the season. The emphatic win equalised the league record for biggest winning margin. The nine-goal feat has previously been achieved twice -- first, when Leicester City won 9-0 against Southampton in October 2019, and again when Manchester United repeated the scoreline against Southampton in February 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace FC make the trip up from London to face the Champions of England. Here’s my guess at who Pep Guardiola will choose in the Manchester City starting XI. Injuries along the back line make for an easy time of picking players there. Although I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United: Fernandes goal separates two sides

Southampton could not overcome Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal in a 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester United on Saturday. Fernandes finished off a smart team goal on 55 minutes that saw the Portuguese international volley in Diogo Dalot’s fizzing cross with a right foot into the bottom corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Academy Players Debut in the Premier League

17-year old Liverpool Academy players Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark made their Premier League debut on Saturday. Liverpool proceeded to beat Bournemouth 9-0 in a sensational display of talents. “I was talking to Bobby saying, ‘This is our time, I think we’re going to go on!’ and we did, so...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us

Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 2 - Fulham 1: grit, guts, effort

And exhale, Gooners. Arsenal battled back from 1-0 down to defeat Fulham 2-1 and maintain their perfect record in the Premier League. It wasn’t the best performance from Mikel Arteta’s side, especially in the final third where they lacked the cutting edge they had in the opening three matches. But they got the job done, which is all that matters. Today’s comeback win equals the number (one) of comeback wins Arsenal had all of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Southampton. Looked nervy in the first half, has to get better dealing with crosses and commanding the area to play under ten Hag. Had a better second half, and made a good save (even though it was right at him) to deny Southampton an equalizer at close range.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City

According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Luis Diaz Express “Pride” Playing with Mohamed Salah

It has been less than an ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with two points from three games leaving them in a position they are not accustomed to under Jurgen Klopp: the bottom half of the Premier League table. However, while a combination of injuries and lack of form...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Report: Spurs agree £2m purchase of Sheffield youngster Will Lankshear

Tottenham Hotspur have apparently made a new signing, but it’s not likely one you’ll see on its official social media channels. According to the Sky Sports transfer tracker and Lyall Thomas, Spurs have acquired a new player for their academy — 17-year old striker Will Lankshear, whom they’ve signed for £2m from Sheffield United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Fulham: four straight?

Arsenal face Fulham at the Emirates with the Gunners looking to win their first four Premier League matches for the first time since 2003-04. Mikel Arteta’s side have the only remaining perfect record in the PL but face a tricky test in Fulham. The Cottagers have started the season well and are also unbeaten (1 win, 2 draws).
PREMIER LEAGUE

