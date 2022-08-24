Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to the East Midlands today to take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest. The Reds have returned to the Premier League for the first time in twenty three years and are looking to make plenty of noise in the process. They’ve been fairly active in the transfer window, signing the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis. It remains to be seen if former Forest player Djed Spence will have a chance to face his old teammates given he’s only been on the bench once in three matches.
ESPN
Liverpool score 9 goals in win over Bournemouth: How social media reacted
Liverpool netted five goals in the first-half as they thrashed Bournemouth in a 9-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday for their first Premier League win of the season. The emphatic win equalised the league record for biggest winning margin. The nine-goal feat has previously been achieved twice -- first, when Leicester City won 9-0 against Southampton in October 2019, and again when Manchester United repeated the scoreline against Southampton in February 2021.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘revive’ Wilfried Zaha interest as Aubameyang deal hangs in the balance — reports
There are about 100 hours left in the 2022 summer transfer window, and Chelsea have plenty to do yet. One deal that has been rumored for a long time yet has made no progress recently is the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While the 33-year-old is said to prefer Chelsea over...
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-0 Southampton: Bruno Fernandes’ volley seals important away win
Manchester United defeated Southampton 1-0 away at Saint Mary’s Stadium to seal Erik ten Hag his second-consecutive Premier League win on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes volleyed home a cross from Diogo Dalot in the 55th minute to propel United from 14th position to sixth place in the league table. Ten...
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace FC make the trip up from London to face the Champions of England. Here’s my guess at who Pep Guardiola will choose in the Manchester City starting XI. Injuries along the back line make for an easy time of picking players there. Although I...
SB Nation
Southampton 0-1 Manchester United: Fernandes goal separates two sides
Southampton could not overcome Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal in a 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester United on Saturday. Fernandes finished off a smart team goal on 55 minutes that saw the Portuguese international volley in Diogo Dalot’s fizzing cross with a right foot into the bottom corner.
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Players Debut in the Premier League
17-year old Liverpool Academy players Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark made their Premier League debut on Saturday. Liverpool proceeded to beat Bournemouth 9-0 in a sensational display of talents. “I was talking to Bobby saying, ‘This is our time, I think we’re going to go on!’ and we did, so...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us
Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Seeking to Sign Midfielder This Summer
Liverpool started the summer trying to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco but the talented young midfielder opted for Real Madrid. They then tried to sign Jude Bellingham but Dortmund refused to deal. Jürgen Klopp and the club then decided to head into the season with what they had,...
SB Nation
Arsen Zakharyan agent confirms ‘everything close’ for €15m Chelsea transfer
Chelsea appear to be finalizing the signing of yet another highly talented teenage prospect, with 19-year-old Arsen Zakharyan set to join on a €15m transfer from Dynamo Moscow. As reported last summer, when Chelsea were first linked, that figure may in fact be a release clause, which could explain...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.
SB Nation
Arsenal 2 - Fulham 1: grit, guts, effort
And exhale, Gooners. Arsenal battled back from 1-0 down to defeat Fulham 2-1 and maintain their perfect record in the Premier League. It wasn’t the best performance from Mikel Arteta’s side, especially in the final third where they lacked the cutting edge they had in the opening three matches. But they got the job done, which is all that matters. Today’s comeback win equals the number (one) of comeback wins Arsenal had all of last season.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Southampton. Looked nervy in the first half, has to get better dealing with crosses and commanding the area to play under ten Hag. Had a better second half, and made a good save (even though it was right at him) to deny Southampton an equalizer at close range.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City
According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SB Nation
Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool Annihilate Bournemouth at Anfield
Liverpool: Díaz 3’, 84’, Elliott 6’, Alexander-Arnold 28,’ Firmino 31’, 62’, van Dijk 45+1’, Mepham 47’ (OG), Carvalho 80’. Four matches into this nascent season, Liverpool are still looking for their first win. Hopefully as they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield they can get their season kickstarted.
SB Nation
Luis Diaz Express “Pride” Playing with Mohamed Salah
It has been less than an ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with two points from three games leaving them in a position they are not accustomed to under Jurgen Klopp: the bottom half of the Premier League table. However, while a combination of injuries and lack of form...
SB Nation
Matchday Musings - Norwich (H): Sunderland just experienced one of those days on Saturday afternoon!
Is it just me, or is life in the Championship a little more complicated than League One, in terms of emotions?. During our time in the third tier, there were essentially three regular post-match reactions: hitting rock bottom after every defeat, inevitable deflation when we were pegged back to draw, and satisfaction after a victory.
SB Nation
Report: Spurs agree £2m purchase of Sheffield youngster Will Lankshear
Tottenham Hotspur have apparently made a new signing, but it’s not likely one you’ll see on its official social media channels. According to the Sky Sports transfer tracker and Lyall Thomas, Spurs have acquired a new player for their academy — 17-year old striker Will Lankshear, whom they’ve signed for £2m from Sheffield United.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Fulham: four straight?
Arsenal face Fulham at the Emirates with the Gunners looking to win their first four Premier League matches for the first time since 2003-04. Mikel Arteta’s side have the only remaining perfect record in the PL but face a tricky test in Fulham. The Cottagers have started the season well and are also unbeaten (1 win, 2 draws).
