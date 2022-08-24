Tyron Smith is set to undergo surgery Friday to reattach his left hamstring to his knee, according to both Todd Archer of ESPN and Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. While an exact timetable for the eight-time Pro Bowler’s rehab will not be determined until after the procedure, the Cowboys are reportedly operating under the assumption that Smith will be able to return to play before the end of the season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO