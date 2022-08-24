Read full article on original website
Cowboys Trade for Denzel Mims? Dallas' Connection with New York Jets WR
Mims is a Texas native and a product of a Baylor football program that the Cowboys scouting department knows very well. (And yes, we were told in 2020 that Dallas scouts liked him.)
Dallas Cowboys ‘high’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ Walker Little as Tyron Smith replacement
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line suffered a devastating blow before Week 1 with the Tyron Smith injury. As the franchise
Cowboys Edge Seahawks 27-26 In Preseason Finale
The Seahawks have ended the preseason winless following a loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Prediction For Cowboys This Season
Stephen A. Smith is the ultimate Dallas Cowboys hater. During Thursday's episode of First Take on ESPN, the popular sports media personality furthered that reputation. Broadcasting live from The Star in Frisco, Texas, Smith gave his prediction for the Cowboys' 2022 season. He has the Dallas squad ranked as the seventh best team in the NFC.
Yardbarker
Report: Tyron Smith to undergo surgery Friday; Cowboys hopeful for '22 return
Tyron Smith is set to undergo surgery Friday to reattach his left hamstring to his knee, according to both Todd Archer of ESPN and Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. While an exact timetable for the eight-time Pro Bowler’s rehab will not be determined until after the procedure, the Cowboys are reportedly operating under the assumption that Smith will be able to return to play before the end of the season.
Yardbarker
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones expecting another Cowboys playoff berth
Jerry Jones already has playoff plans for his Dallas Cowboys this season. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith got hurt in practice on Wednesday and could be out for the season. Jones spoke about the situation on ESPN’s “First take” Thursday and said that the team could get Smith back at the right time — playoff time.
