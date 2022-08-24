Read full article on original website
beltmag.com
Chicago Was Almost a Country Town
In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
WGNtv.com
Making its world debut in Chicago, it’s raining purple at Prince: The Immersive Experience
“To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would—I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven,” – Prince. It’s been raining purple for most of the summer downtown Chicago. Prince: The Immersive Experience made its world debut right here in the Midwest. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families
If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
Chicago Defender
The 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts Returns to Washington Park
Chicago’s largest celebration of Black culture returns following a two-year hiatus, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. This family friendly cultural arts celebration brings the art, music, sights, tastes, and sounds of Africa to Chicago – all in a replicated African village in the heart of Chicago’s south side!
Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.
Four Things To Do in Chicago, Aug. 25-Aug. 31
Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursday, Aug. 25 – 🧺 Grab a blanket and pack a meal for a screening of the documentary, Southeast: A City Within a City, at Big Marsh Park in the Southeast Side. The event is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Send a message to acitywithinacity on Instagram to RSVP!
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
fox32chicago.com
What's happening in Chicago this weekend?
CHICAGO - With multiple festivals and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Chicago’s Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to choo choo’s and cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
wgnradio.com
Manny’s Deli celebrates 80 years of serving Chicagoans
Dan Raskin, 4th generation owner of Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their legacy of serving Chicagoans for 80 years and the new smoked pastrami sandwich they’re serving in honor of the celebration. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
5mag.net
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic
BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
CPD cracking down on illegal drifting, street takeovers across Chicago
CPD cracking down on illegal drifting, street takeovers across Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WGN’s Jewell Hillery investigates street takeovers and illegal drifting incidents...
