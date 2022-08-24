Read full article on original website
California Clears More Than 1,250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months
SACRAMENTO – In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
September 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar
All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all current safety protocols. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be...
Governor Newsom Highlights Innovative Pilot Providing Resources and Services to People Living in Encampments
LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom today joined service providers leading outreach in encampments along the 110 Corridor in Los Angeles as part of a new state-local partnership to help people experiencing homelessness access the resources they need to get off the streets and into housing and services. Mobile...
Attorney General Bonta Releases California Criminal Justice Statistical Reports for 2021
Highlights federal certification of state’s new data collection system aimed at improving overall quality and depth of crime statistics. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the release of the annual Homicide in California, Crime in California, Use of Force Incident Reporting, and Juvenile Justice in California statistical reports. The reports provide policymakers, researchers, law enforcement, and members of the public with vital statewide information on criminal justice statistics in California to support informed policy choices based on data and analysis and help protect the safety and well-being of all Californians. While the reports are typically published in July, the recent overhaul of the state’s electronic reporting systems, as required by a federal directive to strengthen data collection capabilities nationwide, impacted data collection efforts and the timing of this year’s release of the reports. Once fully implemented for the hundreds of reporting agencies across the state, California’s new data collection system, which was certified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier this year, will significantly improve the quality and depth of the criminal justice statistical information available to all Californians.
Attorney General Bonta Urges Law Enforcement Statewide to Utilize Red Flag Laws, Apply for Gun Violence Prevention Grants
Highlights success of gun violence prevention strategies in San Diego. SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today visited San Diego to promote strategies for law enforcement agencies and local governments to help prevent gun violence and urged for further action and collaboration statewide. Attorney General Bonta highlighted the successful work of the City of San Diego to educate both community and law enforcement partners about the use of Gun Violence Restraining Orders and Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, tools which help ensure that people who are a danger to themselves or others do not have access to a firearm. In 2021, over 31% or 435 of the 1,384 GVROs issued statewide were issued in San Diego County. Additionally, Attorney General Bonta urged California sheriff’s departments to take advantage of the Gun Violence Reduction Program, a grant opportunity which funds activities by sheriff’s departments to seize weapons and ammunition from individuals listed as prohibited in the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS). The second round of funding for sheriff’s departments is now available; grant applications are due to the Department of Justice by September 2, 2022.
CalPERS Special Retired Member Board Election Underway as Voting Begins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – CalPERS retired members can expect a blue envelope that contains their ballot for the special board election in their mailboxes in the next few days. The special election is for one vacant retiree seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration. Nominees for the position are Tim...
Green schools NOW; part 3 of SFV checks; SF/Burbank watering ban & MORE
Today I am sharing an opinion piece co-written with former Assemblymember Cindy Montañez of San Fernando, now CEO of TreePeople, an environmental advocacy group. We are asking lawmakers to support greener schoolyards for a more sustainable future by Aug. 31, and will update you on how successful we were in a future edition of Heart of the Valley.
