Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona announces 2022 faculty and staff award recipients
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona recognized outstanding employee contributions with the 2022 faculty and staff awards. Nominated by the college community and selected by various award committees, several faculty and staff members received awards. A ceremony honoring recipients will be held near the conclusion of the Fall 2022 semester.
The Daily Collegian
Seats for Servicemembers football ticket request portal to open Sept. 13
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — On Sept. 13, veterans, service members and military family members can apply online for complimentary tickets to the Penn State-Maryland football game on Saturday, Nov. 12 during Penn State’s Military Appreciation Week. In its 11th year, the annual Seats for Servicemembers program honors the...
Comments / 0