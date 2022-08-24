Read full article on original website
Related
boblamboutdoors.com
Sign up for a Wisconsin hunter safety course
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages people to try hunting this year. To get started, sign up for a safety course, as it’s never too early for new hunters to take a hunter education course or for experienced hunters to retake it as a refresher.
boblamboutdoors.com
Bacterial infection likely cause of fish die-off
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that fish collected during the recent die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris. Reports of dead fish began June 18, leading DNR staff to conduct...
Comments / 0