NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
Menendez, Booker announce $2M to protect New Jersey firefighters

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) Friday announced a combined $2,188,901.44 in federal Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG) funding to improve safety and operations in local fire departments across New Jersey. The AFG program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS)...
New Jersey suspends sales tax on school-related items

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey.The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday.Cynthia Cabassa, of Secaucus, was with grandson Siah, who is about to turn 3 and start pre-K. Getting kids of any age ready for school gets expensive."I think it's super important. I think everything is going up except our salaries," Cabassa said.She and her grandson joined shoppers in store aisles packed with products that,...
$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold

The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
Barranco pushes Murphy to step up transparency on American Rescue Plan funds

As Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration makes plans to spend the last $1 billion of federal COVID relief funds, Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) wants to make sure the money is given out in a fair and transparent way. “It’s the same old story. Democrats promise transparency and then cut back-room...
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Labcorp adds to hospital lab buying streak with New Jersey acquisition

Testing firm Labcorp bought RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets for an undisclosed price, the two companies said in a press release. The acquisition expands access for RWJBH patients to Labcorp testing sites across the state, including those at Walgreens pharmacies. RWJBH said the sale will...
Burlington County announces initiative for broadband networks

The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of America’s most connected destinations. The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
New Jersey Homegrow Protest Held at Senate Prez Scutari’s Office

Sativa Cross cannabis activists held a New Jersey homegrow protest outside the Clark district office of Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union). Little progress has been on the adult-use bill and medical New Jersey homegrow bill S 353 sponsored by State Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) or the medical homegrow bill for a limited number of plants S 342 sponsored by State Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington).
