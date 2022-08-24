HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey.The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday.Cynthia Cabassa, of Secaucus, was with grandson Siah, who is about to turn 3 and start pre-K. Getting kids of any age ready for school gets expensive."I think it's super important. I think everything is going up except our salaries," Cabassa said.She and her grandson joined shoppers in store aisles packed with products that,...

EDUCATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO