Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
3 Cases Of West Nile Virus Reported In These NJ Counties
New Jersey has its first cases of West Nile Virus of the year, the state's health department confirmed. Three men tested positive for the virus in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. Two were recovering at home and one remains hospitalized.
NJ confirms 1st human cases of this mosquito-borne virus in 2022
TRENTON — Health officials have urged residents to keep their bug spray stocked through the late summer and early fall, as the state has confirmed its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year. Three men tested positive earlier in August for the mosquito-borne illness, in Ocean, Morris...
N.J. reports 2,067 COVID cases, 8 death. 3 counties remain ‘high risk’ for transmission
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of “high risk” counties in the Garden State to three. Only Cape May, Atlantic and Mercer counties remain in the “high risk”...
N.J. reports 2,058 COVID cases, 15 deaths as rate of transmission levels off
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths as the state’s rate of transmission remained steady. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.86 on Thursday. The rate was 1.01 at the beginning of the month. A transmission rate below 1 is...
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NJ health official cautions against use of unregulated cannabis cousin
Before recreational marijuana became legal in New Jersey earlier this year, a similar product that is technically considered hemp was being sold across the Garden State, in head shops, convenience stores and even in some gas stations. The product known as delta-8 is derived from the same plant as marijuana,...
Today Explained: Death to the Spotted Lanternfly
New York and New Jersey have seen a major influx of Spotted Lanternflies this summer. These bugs are known to cause detrimental effects to agriculture, and experts are urging those who run into them to squish and kill them immediately.
Would NJ be lowering standards in order to hire enough teachers?
TRENTON – State education officials are working on changes to ease a deepening concern in schools across the state – that there aren’t enough teachers, particularly in some subjects. Proposed rules would reduce the testing required for many new teachers and speed up the process for veteran...
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $2M to protect New Jersey firefighters
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) Friday announced a combined $2,188,901.44 in federal Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG) funding to improve safety and operations in local fire departments across New Jersey. The AFG program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS)...
New Jersey suspends sales tax on school-related items
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey.The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday.Cynthia Cabassa, of Secaucus, was with grandson Siah, who is about to turn 3 and start pre-K. Getting kids of any age ready for school gets expensive."I think it's super important. I think everything is going up except our salaries," Cabassa said.She and her grandson joined shoppers in store aisles packed with products that,...
beckersasc.com
$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold
The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
New Jersey Globe
Barranco pushes Murphy to step up transparency on American Rescue Plan funds
As Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration makes plans to spend the last $1 billion of federal COVID relief funds, Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) wants to make sure the money is given out in a fair and transparent way. “It’s the same old story. Democrats promise transparency and then cut back-room...
msn.com
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
medtechdive.com
Labcorp adds to hospital lab buying streak with New Jersey acquisition
Testing firm Labcorp bought RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets for an undisclosed price, the two companies said in a press release. The acquisition expands access for RWJBH patients to Labcorp testing sites across the state, including those at Walgreens pharmacies. RWJBH said the sale will...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County announces initiative for broadband networks
The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of America’s most connected destinations. The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for Years
Lawsuits concern a variety of severe environmental health hazards at sites spanning across the state.Morristown Minute. NJ Files 7 Environmental Lawsuits concerning a broad array of chemical pollutants in sites across Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park Borough, and Middlesex Borough.
This Medical Weed Dispensary in Bordentown NJ Might Start Selling Recreational Weed
New Jersey's 20th adult-use marijuana dispensary might be opening soon in Central Jersey!. Curaleaf in Bordentown, currently operating as a medical-only marijuana dispensary, is about to go before a state panel for approval to additionally start selling recreational marijuana, according to NJ.com. The location at 191 US-130, Bordentown, NJ, has...
headynj.com
New Jersey Homegrow Protest Held at Senate Prez Scutari’s Office
Sativa Cross cannabis activists held a New Jersey homegrow protest outside the Clark district office of Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union). Little progress has been on the adult-use bill and medical New Jersey homegrow bill S 353 sponsored by State Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) or the medical homegrow bill for a limited number of plants S 342 sponsored by State Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington).
