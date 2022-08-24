Read full article on original website
RDUB61
3d ago
I know don't know, about releasing him, if anything try to trade him. linemen are not easy to come by even bad ones. Has we know someone is going to get hurt.
3
El Raider
3d ago
at least this coaching staffs not blind, they see what we see.
7
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills
The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Steelers' Preseason Finale
The Steelers will follow a familiar rotation of quarterbacks this weekend against the Lions.
theScore
Report: Teams eyeing trade for Steelers' Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is receiving trade interest ahead of Tuesday's cutdown day, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With Rudolph seemingly the odd man out in Pittsburgh following the offseason additions of Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, the Steelers reportedly could be tempted to move the veteran "for the right price."
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React
Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
Report: Steelers open to trade offers for 1 QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with what was, on paper, a three-way quarterback battle. Now that the situation is settled, one of those quarterbacks may be on the way out. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that quarterback Mason Rudolph has drawn some trade interest, and that the Steelers...
Bill Belichick has surprising excuse for Patriots’ preseason loss
The New England Patriots looked bad in their preseason finale Friday, losing 23-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Bill Belichick had an interesting theory as to why his team was so flat. Belichick suggested after the game that the Patriots may have left it on the practice field during joint...
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Division matchup against the Bengals to get season started
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Steelers
Tom Brady finally addresses his training camp absence
Tom Brady touched on his recent training camp hiatus when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star kept things pretty vague. After he played one series in the Bucs’ preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady was asked by a reporter about his 11-day absence. He said it is “all personal” and chalked it up to him having “a lot of s— going on” because he’s 45.
Yardbarker
Raiders Warm Up for Season With 23-6 Victory
First-year Coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were pleased to go 4-0 in the preseason for the first time in franchise history but that’s over and what happens from now on is for keeps. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham again led the Raiders to an early lead, the...
Yardbarker
Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves
In addition, the team is waiving TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall as they continue to trim down their roster to 53 players. Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.
NBC Sports
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?
Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
Dallas Cowboys Shoot Their Best (Hender)Shot, Get Comeback Win vs. Seahawks
This is about winning jobs. And losing jobs. And, for a Dallas team that most critics think is shy at the receiver and tackle spots, this is about the hoped-for answering of questions.
Dolphins sign pass-rusher who starred for division rival
The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their defensive front with a very familiar face. Veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal could be worth up to $3 million with incentives. Flowers was drafted by the...
Larry Brown Sports
