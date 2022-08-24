Read full article on original website
Orioles TV had incredible graphic about Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman has played in less than 80 games in his Major League Baseball career, but the Baltimore Orioles catcher is already third in a statistical category that is led by none other than Babe Ruth. And for that, Rutschman should be very, very proud. During the broadcast of Thursday...
Julio Rodriguez contract includes interesting feature
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez on Friday agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of...
BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star
On Friday, August 26, SNY's Ian Begley reports that the "Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks". Mitchell just finished up his fifth season playing for the Utah Jazz.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has torn his meniscus. The 27-year-old is currently on the Orlando Magic, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets.
Sammis Reyes says goodbye to Washington
The Washington Commanders placed tight end Sammis Reyes on injured reserve last week. This week, the Commanders reached an injury settlement with Reyes and released him. On Thursday, Reyes said goodbye to Washington on his Instagram account. THANK YOU WASHINGTON COMMANDERS for the amazing opportunity to represent the organization. I...
Former #1 Basketball Recruit In The Country Is Still A Free Agent
On August 26, Harry Giles still remains a free agent. The former top recruit has played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and was briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2021 offseason.
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
NFL・
Aroldis Chapman lands on injured list with bizarre infection
Though not quite Fernando Tatis Jr. getting a haircut, Aroldis Chapman now finds himself out of commission for an extremely unusual reason. The New York Yankees placed their star reliever Chapman on the 15-day injured list this week (retroactive to Aug. 24). In their release announcing the move, the team revealed Chapman had come down with an infected wound from a recent tattoo session.
Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant
Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
AL Cy Young favorite leaves start with injury
An American League Cy Young favorite prompted some worry when he left his start Sunday with an injury. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings and 60 pitches. Verlander showed no outward signs of injury during his outing, and the Astros said he was dealing with right calf discomfort.
NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Will Likely Be Available Soon
With Russell Westbrook likely on his way out of Los Angeles, should the Sixers give him a look?
5th Overall Pick In The 2012 NBA Draft Signs With New Team
Thomas Robinson, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has signed with San Miguel Beermen of the PBA. Robinson has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
