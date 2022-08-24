ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sammis Reyes says goodbye to Washington

The Washington Commanders placed tight end Sammis Reyes on injured reserve last week. This week, the Commanders reached an injury settlement with Reyes and released him. On Thursday, Reyes said goodbye to Washington on his Instagram account. THANK YOU WASHINGTON COMMANDERS for the amazing opportunity to represent the organization. I...
Yardbarker

Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
Larry Brown Sports

Aroldis Chapman lands on injured list with bizarre infection

Though not quite Fernando Tatis Jr. getting a haircut, Aroldis Chapman now finds himself out of commission for an extremely unusual reason. The New York Yankees placed their star reliever Chapman on the 15-day injured list this week (retroactive to Aug. 24). In their release announcing the move, the team revealed Chapman had come down with an infected wound from a recent tattoo session.
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
Larry Brown Sports

AL Cy Young favorite leaves start with injury

An American League Cy Young favorite prompted some worry when he left his start Sunday with an injury. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings and 60 pitches. Verlander showed no outward signs of injury during his outing, and the Astros said he was dealing with right calf discomfort.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

