Economic development and other future Pike County factors talk at Tom Quick Inn breakfast
A discussion of the status and future of Pike County economics will be led by Michael Sullivan, Executive Director of Pike County Economic Development Authority, and Katrina Mancini, Customer Affairs Manager at Corning Natural Gas Holding at a breakfast at the Tom Quick Inn on Oct. 13. Topics will include...
Milford Matamoras Rotary Club installed their 2022-2023 officers
The Rotary club of Milford-Matamoras is one of more than 35,000 clubs, situated in more than 220 countries world wide. Rotary’s motto is, “Service above self.”. The local club meets Wednesdays at the Dimmick Inn & Steakhouse in Milford at 12:15 PM.
Stress reduction at St. Patrick’s
Jeffrey Stocker, director of the American Readers Theatre, will host weekly workshops focusing on deep breathing and stress reduction exercises that help to lower blood pressure and alleviate depression and anxiety. The 30 minute workshops will be held following the Wednesday Noon Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 200 E. High...
