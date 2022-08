WATCH (ESPN+) | LIVE STATS | TICKETS. ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF men's soccer team is set for its home opener as the Knights host North Florida on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The Black and Gold were beat by No. 15 Wake Forest in their first match of the season. After a scoreless first frame, the Demon Deacons netted the game's only goal in the 48th minute, a header that just slipped past the UCF defense. The freshman goalkeeper Juanvi Muñoz made five saves on the night.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO