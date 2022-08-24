ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

albanyschools.org

Cheer focuses on skills and drills in advance of fall season

Our cheerleading team is boasting near-record numbers this season, with close to 50 participants!. The student-athletes conditioned on the track at Albany High School on Thursday before starting the task of learning routines. You’ll find the Falcons, led by returning coach (and Albany High School graduate) Jahmere Holland, wowing fans...
ALBANY, NY
albanyschools.org

Boys' soccer fall 2022

In preparation for the 2022 season, varsity boys’ soccer practiced for four hours a day, every day this week, and will back at it first thing on Saturday!. Check out highlights from a drill, led by veteran head coach Dave Weiss, during their time on the turf Thursday in these photos.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New outdoor fitness park opens in Schenectady

A new outdoor fitness park opened Thursday in Schenectady's Orchard Park. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs. The park was made possible by Schenectady, MVP Health Care, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC).
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDTA Montgomery County service begins Sunday

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Next stop Montgomery County. Come Sunday, CDTA will begin its long awaited service there; connecting Amsterdam with parts of the Capital Region. For nearly five years, Montgomery County has been without public transportation. “Now we’ve created that connection to Schenectady and Albany, really not only can people move around locally in Amsterdam […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
104.5 The Team

New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region

Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
AMSTERDAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

08/25/2022: Strong to severe storms????

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge. Friday could be a very active day…. showers / t-storms mid-day and again mid-to-late afternoon into the evening…. some strong to severe…. as the Storm Prediction Center has “upgraded” most of our viewing area to a...
ALBANY, NY

