Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
albanyschools.org
Cheer focuses on skills and drills in advance of fall season
Our cheerleading team is boasting near-record numbers this season, with close to 50 participants!. The student-athletes conditioned on the track at Albany High School on Thursday before starting the task of learning routines. You’ll find the Falcons, led by returning coach (and Albany High School graduate) Jahmere Holland, wowing fans...
albanyschools.org
Boys' soccer fall 2022
In preparation for the 2022 season, varsity boys’ soccer practiced for four hours a day, every day this week, and will back at it first thing on Saturday!. Check out highlights from a drill, led by veteran head coach Dave Weiss, during their time on the turf Thursday in these photos.
New outdoor fitness park opens in Schenectady
A new outdoor fitness park opened Thursday in Schenectady's Orchard Park. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs. The park was made possible by Schenectady, MVP Health Care, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC).
Pittsfield Hot Dog Ranch Owner’s Horse Wins Big In Saratoga, NY
Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state. Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
Stillwater's offense sterling in season-opening win against Arkansas power Greenwood
By Ty Loftis STILLWATER — It was an explosive night in Stillwater on Friday, as the Pioneers defeated Greenwood (Ark.), 41-27. Stillwater got out to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back after that. "We played really, really well," Stillwater coach ...
Truck hits Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row
Another truck has hit the infamous Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row. The strike happened before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
CDTA Montgomery County service begins Sunday
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Next stop Montgomery County. Come Sunday, CDTA will begin its long awaited service there; connecting Amsterdam with parts of the Capital Region. For nearly five years, Montgomery County has been without public transportation. “Now we’ve created that connection to Schenectady and Albany, really not only can people move around locally in Amsterdam […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Screens, 12 Nostalgic Acres! Classic Drive-In in Upstate is For Sale!
While many homeowners dream of the day they can build that awesome in-home movie theatre, man-cave, or she-shed, consider this: How about owning your own classic, drive-in movie theatre in Upstate, New York?. Now you can own this historic piece of Upstate NY that sits on 12 glorious acres and...
Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
Saratoga street renamed in Marylou Whitney’s honor
On Friday, a Saratoga street grew one name closer to Saratoga history. Union Avenue was officially designated in honor of the Grand Dame of the Saratoga Race Track.
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
Queensbury road detours to stick around for now
On Friday, Warren County announced that ongoing road work in the town of Queensbury would be taking a bit longer to complete than originally anticipated. The re-opening of the currently closed bridge over Halfway Brook will be delayed.
Why Was There Just A Massive Fireworks Show Over Downtown Troy?
Around 8:45 on Thursday night, I was out by River Street in Downtown Troy when a huge BOOM echoed through the streets. Everybody froze in place, in a communal "what was THAT?" Then two more massive booms popped out in quick succession. It's too loud for gunshots... is that fireworks?...
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
newyorkalmanack.com
Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History
On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
WRGB
Childcare staffing "crisis" could impact more than a dozen school districts
WRGB — One of the largest local providers of child care is sounding the alarm over staffing issues it’s facing, that could lead to serious issues once the school year starts. The Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) is facing a childcare crisis, and is looking to hire at least...
NEWS10 ABC
08/25/2022: Strong to severe storms????
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge. Friday could be a very active day…. showers / t-storms mid-day and again mid-to-late afternoon into the evening…. some strong to severe…. as the Storm Prediction Center has “upgraded” most of our viewing area to a...
Driver seriously injured after crash on Thruway in Albany
New York State Police said one person is seriously injured after a crash on the Thruway in Albany. The crash happened on August 26 around 3 p.m.
Comments / 0